Hoops: 2022 PG Rowan Brumbaugh discusses recent PSU offer, summer plans
Penn State offered Class of 2022 point guard Rowan Brumbaugh last Friday, becoming the most recent addition to a long list of scholarship opportunities for the three-star guard.
Brumbaugh, a Washington D.C. native, also holds offers from schools like Virginia, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Oregon, said he was "excited" when the Nittany Lions reached out.
"Penn State and the Big Ten, just that environment of being in the Big Ten, at a big state school, that's awesome," Brumbaugh said Monday.
Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news