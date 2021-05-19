Penn State offered Class of 2022 point guard Rowan Brumbaugh last Friday, becoming the most recent addition to a long list of scholarship opportunities for the three-star guard.

Brumbaugh, a Washington D.C. native, also holds offers from schools like Virginia, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Oregon, said he was "excited" when the Nittany Lions reached out.

"Penn State and the Big Ten, just that environment of being in the Big Ten, at a big state school, that's awesome," Brumbaugh said Monday.

