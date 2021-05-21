Class of 2022 shooting guard Evan Mahaffey's relationship with Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry is nothing new.

Shrewsberry has been in contact with Mahaffey for well over a year now, having first reached out while working as an assistant at Purdue under Matt Painter when Mahaffey was a sophomore at Archbishop Moeller.

After Mahaffey — a 6-foot-6 prospect from Cincinnati, Ohio — received a Penn State offer back on May 16, his relationship with the Nittany Lions' new head man has come to the forefront.

"I really like Coach Shrewsberry," Mahaffey said earlier this week. "Just talking to him on the phone, I really like how he approaches the game and I really like what he stands for and how he is coaching with a chip on his shoulder. I use that same phrase, so I just really like how he approaches everything and just how he goes about life."

