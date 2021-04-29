Sean Jones' relationship with new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry isn't new.

The two established contact last summer while Shrewsberry was an assistant coach at Purdue. Still, Jones was caught slightly off-guard when Shrewsberry offered him a scholarship earlier this week.

"It was low-key surprising," Jones said by phone on Wednesday. "I know coach Shrewsberry just got there from Purdue. I just thought he was going to start building a relationship with me. He loved me when he was at Purdue, and he had the chance to offer me now so he wanted to offer me. I'm just excited about it."



