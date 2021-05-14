Class of 2022 shooting guard Judah Mintz is a priority target for new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff, and it's easy to see why.

Mintz, who stands at 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, offers instinctive scoring ability from the shooting guard position, and college programs have taken notice. Ranked 75th in the Rivals150, Mintz holds offers from schools like Maryland, Georgetown, LSU, Seton Hall and Florida, among many others.

Penn State offered Mintz a scholarship back in late April, and the staff has been in consistent contact since.

"It's been Shrewsberry and a couple of assistants, too," Mintz said Friday. "They've definitely been on me. Coach [Aki] Collins and [Director of Recruiting Brian Snow], they both talk to me often. They've been really on me. I like their energy."

