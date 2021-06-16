Class of 2022 big man Christian Fermin took an unofficial visit to Penn State on Tuesday, and he left with an offer.

Fermin has seen his stock grow plenty in recent months, earning offers from the likes of St. John's, Temple, and VCU while also cracking the Rivals150 rankings at No. 145. He's listed at 6-foot-9, 195 pounds, and plays his high school basketball at Pocono Mountain West in Pocono Summit, Pennsylvania.

"It was amazing from the moment I got there," Fermin said.

"The facilities are great, I got to step on the football field and everything. That was great, the practice facilities, I got to watch a few guys workout, I got to have a conversation with Jalen Pickett. The coaching staff and everything was amazing. It was a great time."