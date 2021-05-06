When new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry and assistant Mike Farrelly established contact with 2022 Maryland small forward Cam Whitmore, their approach was unique.

They took time to analyze Whitmore's film, and provide him with feedback on his game — something Whitmore said only one other coaching staff has taken the time to do for him throughout the recruiting process so far.

"I thought that stood out to me, that they're already breaking down my film and just offered me," Whitmore said. "It was really interesting. It helped me to improve my game."

