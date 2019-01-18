For the Nittany Lions (13-7-2), a matchup with the Buckeyes (13-5-4) offers an immediate opportunity to make up for ground lost with a bad defeat at the hands of lowly Michigan State last week. Ohio State was fifth in the Pairwise rankings at the time of publication. Penn State fell from eighth to 16th with its loss to the Spartans last Saturday.

The snowy weather outside of Pegula Ice Arena will befit the environment inside of it, as No. 13 Penn State gets set to host No. 4 Ohio State for a Big Ten series.





Storyline of the week - How will Penn State handle the schedule change?

Saturday’s new game time may seem like a minor detail, but it suddenly leaves Penn State with a goaltending choice to make. It’s already physically strenuous to play that position on back-to-back nights. Doing so in a day game after a night game with less time to rest is even tougher. So it’ll be interesting to see if the Nittany Lions opt for Peyton Jones in both games or if Chris Funkey or Oskar Autio get a start in net. It’s pretty much a non-issue for Ohio State, which usually starts Sean Romeo in one game and Tommy Nappier in the other.

Player to watch, Penn State - Cole Hults

Penn State’s best defenseman had perhaps his worst series of the season against Michigan State last week, notching just one assist to pair with a minus-3 rating. The Nittany Lions need Hults to be the strength of their defense corps, and they’ll certainly need him at his best against a strong opponent in Ohio State. Look for a bounce-back weekend from the sophomore.

Player to watch, Ohio State - Dakota Joshua

The Buckeyes’ most physical presence, Joshua always seems to relish games against Penn State in what has evolved into a rivalry series. He scored the game-winning goal in the third period in Ohio State’s win against Penn State in November, and has generally just been a pain for the Nittany Lions for what seems like forever. This will be the last regular season meeting between these teams Joshua will partake in. He’s the Buckeyes’ third leading scorer with 17 points in 22 games.

Penn State will win if…

It regains its aggressive defensive mentality that Guy Gadowsky felt was absent last weekend. Ohio State wins with defense, but Penn State has averaged over three goals per game in its last six contests against the Buckeyes, which is good enough to win if the Nittany Lions play well in their own end. That isn’t always easy for this group, but to beat the Big Ten’s best team, they’ll need to do it this weekend.

Ohio State will win if…

The Buckeyes’ goaltenders steal games for them. Ohio State has the luxury of having two excellent netminders. Nappier boasts the nation’s second-best save percentage at .945. Romeo’s overall numbers aren’t nearly as good thanks to a recent seven-goal disaster against Michigan State, but he’s still been extremely reliable, having held his opponents to two goals or fewer in six of his last eight games.

Prediction

Split

Ohio State is the better team here, but the Nittany Lions always play the Buckeyes extremely tough and have already taken a game from them on the road. Penn State has to play with a little urgency here after its misstep against Michigan State, and I expect that’ll lead Gadowsky’s club to a split with the Big Ten’s leader.



