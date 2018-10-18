Last season, Penn State lost a pair of games to sub-par opponents at home, dropping contests to American International and Mercyhurst. Those losses ensured that the Nittany Lions were forced to battle for their NCAA Tournament lives until the very end of the season.

But the Nittany Lions may just have more to prove this weekend in a series against Niagara, which finished as the eighth-worst team in college hockey a year ago per the Pairwise Rankings.

With two wins over Clarkson, a ranked opponent, on opening weekend, Penn State made enough of a statement to jump six spots to No. 10 in the USCHO Poll.





Niagara scouting report courtesy of the Niagara Journal's Michael Canfield:

Niagara heads into Penn State 1-1 after splitting last weekend’s season-opening games against the AIC Yellow Jackets. Last Friday night, the Purple Eagles won a 4-3 decision in overtime on freshman Ludwig Stenlund’s second goal of the game. Fellow freshman Dylan Mills contributed three assists in the win, as Niagara’s youth led the way. In the second game of the series last Saturday night, AIC established their physical game, and took the play to the Purple Eagles. Niagara netminder Brian Wilson kept the score close, but in the end, the Yellow Jackets were just too much for the Purple Eagles. Mills had the lone goal in the 3-1 loss, and was named Atlantic Hockey's Rookie of the Week.

Players to watch:

Ludvig Larsson, Penn State - Frankly, the encore act of Penn State’s prized, graduate transfer centerman might be the most intriguing aspect of this series. Larsson posted two points last weekend, but his impact was evident on every shift. He won 72 percent of his face-offs and Penn State didn’t concede a goal while he was on the ice.

Brian Wilson, Niagara - If the Purple Eagles are going to compete with the more-talented Nittany Lions, they’ll need a big series out of Wilson, their goaltender. Wilson is only a sophomore, but took hold of the starting job last season as a freshman and played to a .900 save percentage. Wilson went 1-1 on opening weekend, stopping 42 of the 47 shots he faced.

Storyline of the week:

Is Peyton Jones' starting goaltender job up for grabs? Coach Guy Gadowsky has been more critical of Jones so far this year than he has been over the junior's first two seasons. Veteran backup Chris Funkey got the start in the season opener on Friday and got the win. But Jones played better than Funkey did on Saturday in his first appearance of the season, also a Penn State win. It will be interesting to see if Gadowsky sticks with Jones as his man, or if he intends to give Funkey more opportunities to potentially claim the starting job.

Penn State will win if…



The Nittany Lions bring the same effort they brought to their opening weekend series against Clarkson. Penn State skated hard and played a gritty game, blocking 54 total shots on the weekend. If Guy Gadowsky’s team arrives to the rink with a similar mentality, Penn State’s superior skill will be enough to earn a couple of wins.

Niagara will win if…

The Purple Eagles get outstanding goaltending and Penn State struggles in net. The men standing in the goal crease often have the greatest ability to erase talent gaps. If Wilson plays well for the visitors and Peyton Jones or Chris Funkey has a difficult day for Penn State, the Nittany Lions will be on upset alert.

Prediction:

Penn State sweep. Penn State is no longer the young, spunky team that surprised people and made the NCAA Tournament over the last two seasons. These Nittany Lions are experienced and have seen for themselves what happens when they take their foot off the gas against an opponent they should probably beat. I like Penn State to handle its business against the Purple Eagles.