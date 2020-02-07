It won’t get any easier for the struggling Nittany Lions (17-9-2, 9-7-2) this weekend, as they head to Columbus for a series with No. 13 Ohio State (16-9-3, 9-7-2). Friday’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m., while Saturday’s game is set for a 5:00 p.m. start.

Now, with Penn State on the bubble, every game is crucial, not just in regard to the Big Ten race, but in the NCAA Tournament conversation as well.

There will be no easy march to the NCAA Tournament for Penn State this year — the Nittany Lions ensured that when they failed to earn a win last weekend against Notre Dame.

Where Penn State stands

The Nittany Lions currently sit at No. 12 in the Pairwise rankings, which are used to select and seed the 16 NCAA Tournament teams. The Nittany Lions entered last weekend at No. 6 before losing and drawing against Notre Dame.



Penn State’s Big Ten standing is also complicated. Technically, the Nittany Lions enter the weekend tied for first in the conference with Ohio State with 29 points. Notre Dame, Minnesota and Michigan State each have 28 points, and the Spartans and Gophers have each played two fewer conference games than the other three teams in the race, giving them two crucial extra chances to make up ground.



While it’s true that Penn State is still very much in the mix for the Big Ten title, the Nittany Lions are also in danger of falling out of the conference’s top-four, which would force them to play their first-round playoff series on the road.



Injury updates



Denis Smirnov is expected back for this weekend’s series after missing two games against Notre Dame. Clayton Phillips, who has not played since January 24 against Michigan State, is not expected to play.



Storyline of the week — A lurking problem



Penn State’s defense, without debate, has been much better than it was a season ago. One aspect of it, however, has been worse. Guy Gadowsky said Monday that the Nittany Lions have actually surrendered more odd-man rushes this season than they have in the past, despite their overall defensive improvements. They’ve been better in other areas, but the root of so many of their problems in the past has stuck around, and might have been the difference between winning and losing last weekend against Notre Dame.



Player to watch, Penn State — Alex Limoges (F)



Alex Limoges is feeling healthy, strong and finally in-rhythm after he missed four games with an injury. He scored in Saturday’s game against Notre Dame after going five games without a goal. After leading the NCAA in points last season, Limoges has been excellent this season, but hasn’t quite caught fire the same way. Maybe he can get going this weekend against the Buckeyes after getting on the scoresheet last week.



Player to watch, Ohio State — Quinn Preston (F)



A sophomore forward, Quinn Preston has been a bit of a revelation for the Buckeyes this season. He’s second on the team with 11 goals — one behind fellow sophomore Gustaf Westlund. And Preston has been on a goal-scoring roll as of late. He’s scored in four of the last five games he’s played, and produced a three-point weekend when Ohio State split a series with Penn State at Pegula in November.



Penn State will win if…



The Nittany Lions can straighten out their power play. Before the current six-game stretch in which Penn State has won just once, the Nittany Lions were scoring on 29 percent of their power-play chances — good for second in the country. They’ve gone 1-for-14 on the man advantage since, and haven’t scored a power-play goal in four games. They’ll need to take advantage of those opportunities to beat the Buckeyes.



Ohio State will win if…



The typically reliable Buckeye defense turns in a solid performance. Ohio State was one of the leaders nationally in goals against coming out of winter break, but its defense has shown cracks as of late, allowing at least three goals in five of Ohio State’s last seven games. If the Buckeyes can turn that trend around, they’ll be in good shape.



Prediction



Split



Both of these teams are coming into this series struggling, and are each playing for an NCAA Tournament berth and Big Ten playoff positioning. The Nittany Lions have shown they can win in Columbus before, and I think they steal a game this weekend.



