Penn State (11-4, 6-2 B1G) gets another crack at it this weekend, when it faces Michigan (5-9-2, 1-6-1 B1G) for a pair of games. Friday’s game is set for 8:30 p.m. on FS1, while Saturday’s game will begin at 7:30.

No one inside the program seems to. The Nittany Lions haven’t won there since 2014, and are 2-9 in Ann Arbor since their Division I jump.

Don’t ask Guy Gadowsky to explain his Penn State team’s woes at Yost Ice Arena over the course of the last five years. He doesn’t have the answer.





Injury update

Gadowsky updated Nikita Pavlychev’s status for the first time since his injury on Monday, calling the big Penn State centerman “day-to-day.” He hasn’t played in any of the Nittany Lions’ last five games.

Storyline of the week — A curse primed to be broken

Penn State’s problems at Yost extend a little bit beyond coincidence, Gadowsky admitted Monday. The only current Nittany Lion to win there is Clayton Phillips, and he did so wearing a Minnesota sweater. But if there’s ever been a time for Penn State to solve one of college hockey’s iconic barns, it’s now. The Wolverines are as beatable as they’ve been in recent memory, with just one Big Ten win in eight games.

Player to watch, Michigan — Cam York (D)

Despite having dealt with injuries for a chunk of his freshman season so far, rookie defenseman Cam York is one of the most talented players in the Big Ten — and for that matter, all of college hockey. The first-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers has seven points in 12 games, good for second on a Wolverine squad that hasn’t generated very much offense this season.

Player to watch, Penn State — Peyton Jones (G)



It would have been extremely unfair to expect Peyton Jones — or anyone, for that matter — to maintain a save percentage near .940 in Penn State’s system, so that Jones has cooled off a bit after his red-hot start shouldn’t be much of a surprise to anyone. With an .888 save percentage over his last six games, though, it’s around the time that Penn State would probably like to see a rebound from its senior netminder, especially against a team that doesn’t score very much.

Michigan will win if…

It matches Penn State’s pace. The Wolverines are 48th in the country, averaging 2.12 goals per game. To expect to limit the Nittany Lions, who average 4.60 goals per game, to an extent that allows Michigan to play that kind of game probably isn’t reasonable. To win, the Wolverines will have to find some offense.

Penn State will win if…

It hunts for quality shots. Against UMass Lowell, the Nittany Lions found themselves throwing the puck at the net from all over the ice as they chased an equalizing goal late. That’s probably not a recipe for winning hockey games. Penn State strives to get the puck on net as much as possible, but Gadowsky wants the Nittany Lions to be just a little bit more conscious about shooting at the right time and place on the ice.

Prediction

Split

Penn State is the better team here, but road sweeps are difficult to come by in the Big Ten, where everybody is talented. I think the Nittany Lions solve Yost — finally, but the hosts steal a game.

