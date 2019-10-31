This week, Big Ten play comes to Pegula Ice Arena for the first time this season, as No. 7 Wisconsin visits No. 12 Penn State in a rematch of last season’s thrilling Big Ten Quarterfinal series that saw the Nittany Lions advance on a Liam Folkes overtime winner.





Storyline of the week — After five games against lower-tier opponents, is Penn State up for this?

It would be hard to find a team in the country that has challenged itself more than Wisconsin over its first six games. The Badgers went on the road against No. 15 Boston College for one game, before a brief reprieve against a bad Merrimack team. They then hosted No. 6 Minnesota Duluth and No. 11 Clarkson for a series each. Wisconsin is the first team of that caliber that Penn State will play, after failing to challenge itself much over its first stretch of nonconference play. So, is Penn State ready for this? We’ll see on Thursday.

Injury update

Folkes missed some of the game against Robert Morris on Friday because of an injury. Guy Gadowsky said he’s day-to-day and his status for this weekend’s series remains uncertain.

Player to Watch, Wisconsin — Cole Caufield (F)

Wisconsin’s 5-foot-7 scoring machine is arguably the most widely discussed player in college hockey, and with good reason. After setting records at the USNTDP and going 15th overall in the NHL draft to the Montreal Canadiens, Caufield has begun his freshman season with the Badgers by scoring seven goals in six games, including a pair of tallies against two-time defending champion Minnesota Duluth, a team known for its defense.

Player to Watch, Penn State — Peyton Jones (G)

A shaky start to Penn State’s season that has included a loss to Alaska Fairbanks could be even worse if not for Jones. The Penn State senior netminder owns a .942 save percentage in four starts — a small but encouraging sample for the Nittany Lions. Against Wisconsin’s high-powered offense, it might be up to Jones to make a few big saves.

Wisconsin will win if…

Its offense continues at its current pace and Penn State’s offense doesn’t wake up. Before the season, this series had the look of one that might turn into an absolute track meet, with scoring chances aplenty at both ends of the ice. Wisconsin has lived up to that billing, tied for the nation’s lead in total goals with 27. Penn State — at least by its previous standards — has not. It feels like a matter of time before the NIttany Lions figure it out with as much talent as they have at forward. But if they can’t do that before this series, I like Wisconsin’s chances.

Penn State will win if…

It plays to its identity and Jones continues to be excellent. I wrote about Penn State’s identity problem earlier this week. At 4-1 with an ugly loss to Alaska, Gadowsky hasn’t been pleased with his team’s play and that’s a big reason why. They’re attempting fewer shots. They’re not forechecking as well. They’re not playing fast. Those are a few of the pillars of Penn State hockey, and the Nittany Lions will need to get back to that and get a few big saves from Jones to win this weekend.

Prediction

Split

These teams put on a show every time they meet, and it’s never predictable. That said, it usually ends up as a pretty evenly matched series, and I expect this one to turn out the same.



