Friday’s game is set for an 8:30 puck drop, while Saturday’s game will start at 6:30. Both will air on BTN.

The Gophers have blossomed over the last two months while Penn State has slid, and now they’ll meet for a pair of games at Pegula Ice Arena with first place in the Big Ten on the line.

When Guy Gadowsky looks at the differences in a Minnesota team his Nittany Lions blew out twice early in the season and the one that has rattled off six wins in its last eight games, he sees a young group that has bought all the way in.









Storyline of the week — A title on the line

Looking for its first regular season title, Penn State will need an excellent weekend against one of the country’s hottest teams — and some help thereafter. The Nittany Lions and Gophers are tied atop the conference with 36 points each. Michigan follows with 33 points, while Ohio State and Michigan State each file in with 31. Realistically, Penn State needs to take at least five points this weekend to have a chance at the top spot, because it will be watching from home next weekend while everyone else vies for more points. But there is a scenario under which Penn State can clinch a share of the title with a sweep this weekend:



-Penn State sweeps Minnesota



-Michigan gets no more than 3 points in its series with Notre Dame

-Michigan State and Ohio State split their series or there’s a tie

Where Penn State stands

We’ve got the Big Ten picture covered, but Penn State’s spot in the national rankings is on the line this weekend, too. The Nittany Lions enter the weekend at No. 9 in the Pairwise rankings — which are used to select and seed NCAA Tournament teams. Despite a bad loss to Wisconsin last weekend, the Lions are still in good shape if they win at least one game against the Gophers. With a pair of wins, they could put themselves back into position to compete for a 2-seed.

Player to watch, Penn State — Evan Barratt (F)

Evan Barratt always seems to be at his best against the Gophers. He compiled a five-point series against them when Penn State earned a sweep back in November. In eight career games against the Gophers, he’s registered a point in seven. Barratt and his linemates Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes also have a propensity for big moments, and the Nittany Lions will need to lean on their top line against the Gophers.

Player to watch, Minnesota — Sammy Walker (F)

One of several blossoming young guns that have helped fuel Minnesota’s 6-1-1 run, Walker leads the Gophers in points with 27, with 13 of those coming in his last eight games. He scores himself more often than he assists, with 10 goals to go with seven helpers. Penn State will need to cool him down if it hopes to win the series.

Penn State will win if…

It turns the series physical. That’s always been the answer for the Nittany Lions against the Gophers, who own just one win against Penn State in their last 10 tries. The Nittany Lions own the size advantage and the experience advantage over Minnesota, and if they put it to use, they’ll be in good shape.

Minnesota will win if…

It wins the goaltending battle. The Gophers have a negative shot margin for the season, while Penn State shoots more than any team in the country. The Gopher goaltending duo of Jared Moe, with a .915 save percentage, and Jack LaFontaine, who owns a .908 save percentage, will need to best senior Penn State netminder Peyton Jones and his .920 save percentage if the Gophers hope to earn a win at Pegula for the first time in three years.

Prediction

Split

Minnesota is one of the hottest teams in the country, and while Penn State has dominated them in their recent meetings, it’s hard to envision the Nittany Lions coming away with two wins in this series.

