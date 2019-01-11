Michigan State is the worst remaining team on Penn State’s schedule, ranking 37th in the Pairwise while the Nittany Lions sit at No. 11. Penn State doesn’t have much to gain by winning this weekend, but a loss or two would hamper its NCAA Tournament hopes significantly.

The Spartans (6-11-3) are coming off a tie and loss at home against No. 4 Ohio State, while the Nittany Lions (12-6-2) are fresh off a split on the road against Minnesota.

Penn State will take the ice at Pegula Ice Arena for the first time in over a month Friday when it welcomes Michigan State for a home conference series.





Quotable:

“We know the standings, we know the deal. But as a team, we are always just looking at the next game. Always. We have an opportunity with Michigan State Friday night. That’s all our focus is and we want to leave it at that. What the coaches talk about in terms of long-term preparation, that might be a little bit different. But with the team, that’s all it’s about.” — Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky.

Storyline of the week — Talvitie likely done for season

The one thing that college hockey programs hope to avoid when they send their players off to play in the World Junior Championship has happened to Penn State’s Aarne Talvitie. The Finnish captain suffered a knee injury in the gold medal game that will keep him out for the rest of the season, per a report by Finnish media outlet YLE. It means that the Nittany Lions will be without a player who produced at a near-point-per-game pace while also playing excellent defense. Talvitie’s injury could also change the dynamic of Penn State’s fourth line, which could revert into a more defensive role.

Player to watch, Penn State — Evan Barratt

The Nittany Lions’ success in the second half of the season could very well come down to whether or not Evan Barratt and keep up with his ridiculous pace of production in the first half. His 29 points and 20 games mark the best rate in the country. Barratt’s return from the World Juniors should give the Nittany Lions a boost after a mediocre offensive weekend against Minnesota.

Player to watch, Michigan State — Taro Hirose

The nation’s top-three point scorers will all share the same sheet of ice this weekend when Barratt, Alex Limoges and Michigan State’s Taro Hirose meet. Hirose leads the country in total points, with nine goals and 22 assists. He is the engine that drives a Michigan State offense that ranks in the bottom half of the country in goals per game, and the Spartans will need Hirose to show out if they are to pull off a road upset.

Penn State will win if…

The Nittany Lions contain Michigan State’s ‘KHL line’, comprised of Hirose, Mitchell Lewandowski and Patrick Khodorenko. That trio has combined for half of the Spartans’ goals this season, and could prove especially dangerous against a Penn State defense that has been poor at times. That said, Michigan State has been unable to generate much offense away from the KHL line, so if the Nittany Lions can shut it down, they’re in good shape.

Michigan State will win if…

It stays out of the penalty box. The Spartans rank in the bottom-10 nationally in penalty kill percentage and Penn State has the fifth best power play in the country. Other things will have the break Michigan State’s way to steal a win, but it certainly can’t afford to give the Nittany Lions chances on the man-advantage.

Prediction:

Penn State sweep

The Spartans are an improved team from last season, but Penn State is still the more talented group. Playing at home, the Nittany Lions should take care of business.



