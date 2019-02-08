If they intend to so again, it has to begin this weekend, when Minnesota, No. 26 in the PairWise, comes to Pegula for a pair of games.

But the Nittany Lions, now at least three places out of an NCAA Tournament spot at No. 18 in the PairWise rankings, have made two-straight late-season pushes to punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

He spoke on his team’s missed chances early on in the season — the blown leads and missed chances that have placed Penn State in its current precarious position after a recent downslide.

Storyline of the week — Where will the secondary scoring come from?

Oh, how Penn State’s offensive dynamic has changed. The Nittany Lions need to outscore their opponents, period. Their defensive results have not improved much throughout the course of the season. But Penn State really only has one line that’s reliably creating chances when it takes the ice — Liam Folkes, Evan Barratt and Alex Limoges. Gadowsky needs to get his other forwards rolling if the Nittany Lions are going to make a run at the postseason.

Player to watch, Penn State — Alex Limoges

Barratt gets the headlines as the Nittany Lions’ most productive offensive player, but few players perform as well as Limoges within all areas of the ice. He’s a crucial part of Penn State's penalty kill and power play units, and is also tied for third in the Big Ten in scoring with 33 points. Coming off a two-goal game against Michigan at Madison Square Garden, look for Limoges to keep it rolling.

Player to watch, Minnesota — Rem Pitlick

Tied with Limoges for third in the Big Ten in points is Pitlick, a player who has given the Nittany Lions fits since the onset of his collegiate career a little more than two years ago. Pitlick is riding a nine-game point streak, which fittingly began with a three-point night the last time these two teams met back in early January.

Penn State will win if…

It stays out of the penalty box. Minnesota’s 27 percent power play success rate is the best in the Big Ten and the fifth-best mark in the nation. The Gophers have scored seven of their last nine goals on the man advantage. These are two teams that have a history of physicality and don’t like each other very much. Penn State will have to be smart about where it asserts itself physically to avoid spending time in the sin bin.

Minnesota will win if…

Its veteran forwards exploit Penn State’s defense. The Gophers’ top-3 scorers — Pitlick, Tyler Sheehy and Brent Gates Jr. — are all upperclassmen and have all seen plenty of these Nittany Lions after last season’s Big Ten playoff series. If Penn State starts turning the puck over, the Gophers are more than talented enough to make the Nittany Lions pay. Experience could play a key factor come Friday.

Prediction

Split

Given Penn State’s 5-1 record in its last six games against the Gophers, it’s tempting to pick a Nittany Lion sweep here, That dangerous Minnesota power play and Penn State’s recent lack of discipline, though, are enough to scare me away from that line of thinking and play it safe by predicting a split.