Friday’s game will get underway at 6:30 p.m. and will air on BTN, while Saturday’s game begins at 7:00 p.m.

The Badgers, currently last in the Big Ten, sit 33rd in the PairWise rankings. Penn State occupies the No. 18 spot. Even one loss would severely damage the Nittany Lions’ hopes of earning an NCAA Tournament at-large bid, while also hampering their position in the Big Ten standings as playoffs near.

The Nittany Lions are set to honor their six seniors Saturday as they host their final regular season series of the year against Wisconsin, but will also play two crucial games with only four contests remaining on their schedule.





Storyline of the week — Injured stars

It’s possible both the Nittany Lions and Badgers will find themselves without dynamic young players when they meet this weekend. Evan Barratt is day-to-day after taking an elbow up high against Michigan State last Friday and missing Saturday’s game. Star Wisconsin defenseman K’Andre Miller is also banged up. Todd Milewski reported last week that he would likely miss this weekend’s series. Miller leads the Badgers with 22 points. Barratt still ranks sixth in the country with 37 points despite missing time.

Player to watch, Penn State — Alex Limoges

Alex Limoges moved to the center position from the wing last weekend with Barratt out and proved capable of driving play for his line even without Barratt’s support. He picked up two crucial even-strength assists in Penn State’s win Saturday night, and was excellent in the NIttany Lions’ defensive zone as a penalty killer as well. He’s quickly becoming an elite two-way forward.

Player to watch, Wisconsin — Wyatt Kalynuk

The Badgers will lean heavily on sophomore defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk with Miller’s injury. On a team that struggles to score, Kalynuk has attempted more shots on goal than any other Badger and has seven goals to go with 13 assists from his post on the Badger blue line this season.

Penn State will win if…

It avoids a defensive implosion. When the Nittany Lions visited the Badgers in Madison earlier in the season, they appeared to have a series win wrapped up until Wisconsin exploded for five unanswered goals in the game’s final 22 minutes. Wisconsin averages the fewest goals per game in the Big Ten, but proved more than capable of capitalizing on Penn State’s defensive breakdowns when they happened.

Wisconsin will win if…

It corrects its dreadful penalty kill — and fast. The Badgers have the second worst penalty kill success rate in the entire country, with a .729 mark. Penn State’s power play is the fifth-best in the country. If Wisconsin doesn’t shape up on the kill, it could be in for a long weekend.

Prediction

Split

I’m again tempted to pick a Penn State sweep given that the Nittany Lions are still competing for an NCAA Tournament berth while the Badgers are vying for conference tournament seeding, but with Barratt’s status up in the air, I have to go conservative and predict a split.



