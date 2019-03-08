Game one is set for Friday at 8:00 p.m. Game two will get underway at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, with game three following at 6:00 p.m. Sunday if necessary.

According to Nate Sucese, Penn State has been playing playoff hockey since a win over Wisconsin back on February 22. Matched up against those same Badgers, the Nittany Lions now begin playoff hockey in earnest.

Storyline of the week — Does playoff hockey equal complete weekends?

This was the question I posed to Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky on Tuesday. Series splits were up all across the Big Ten this season, but in Penn State's case, there was often a pretty discernible discrepancy in their intensity from one night to the next. That wasn't the case last weekend, when the Nittany Lions were perhaps a controversial call away from a win and a tie against a quality opponent in Notre Dame on the road. It was, effort-wise, a complete weekend, in Gadowsky's view. Penn State needs another one, starting Friday.

Player to watch, Penn State — Evan Barratt

After making his return to the lineup on the heels of three straight scratches due to injury, Evan Barratt immediately made an impact. He notched a point in both of Penn State's games against Notre Dame and scored the game winner Saturday with a short-side wrist shot. Barratt's 1.39 points per game still make him the most productive Nittany Lion. His return could also have a crucial impact on the Penn State power play. Wisconsin owns the second-worst penalty kill in the nation with a .741 success rate.

Player to watch, Wisconsin — Linus Weissbach

A much more detailed examination of Wisconsin's roster is available within this Q&A with Wisconsin beat reporter Todd Milewski. For my part, forward Linus Wiessbach has the ability to turn this series on its head. He's got six points in his last three games, including two goals. He's moved into a tie for the team lead in points with 23. If the Badgers are going to get the scoring they'll need to keep up with Penn State, Wiessbach will have to figure in.

Penn State will win if...

It succeeds on the power play. When the Nittany Lions split their series with Wisconsin two weeks ago, they didn't score a power-play goal, going 0-for-4, with all of those opportunities coming in Saturday's 7-3 loss. That's simply not a reality the Nittany Lions can afford to repeat. Penn State has the fourth-best power play in the country and has relied on it all year. Another donut against the Badgers would be somewhat confounding.