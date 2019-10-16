No. 9 Penn State (2-0) is coming off a sweep of Sacred Heart in its opening series, while Alaska Fairbanks (2-2) stunned Michigan Tech on the road with a pair of wins last weekend. The Nanooks also played new No. 1 Denver tough in their opening series, despite losing both games.

With the White Out game slated for Saturday at Beaver Stadium, the schedule slides up a day this week. The Nanooks and Nittany Lions will drop the puck Thursday at 7 p.m., then Friday at 7 p.m.

More than 3,000 miles rests between Fairbanks, Alaska and State College, yet Penn State and Alaska Fairbanks will meet on the ice for the second and third time in history this week.

Storyline of the week — Gadowsky welcomes back old team under different circumstances



Guy Gadowsky’s college hockey coaching career began in Fairbanks, where he coached the Nanooks for five seasons before leaving for Princeton. Gadowsky spoke fondly of his time there at his Monday press conference, comparing the enthusiasm of the community to what he experiences now at Penn State. In the background of Fairbanks’ visit to Pegula Ice Arena, though, is an uncertain future. Budget cuts made it unclear whether the Alaska schools would even play this year. Though that crisis resolved itself — at least in the short term — seven members of the 10-team WCHA announced their intention to form a new conference without the Alaska schools and Alabama Huntsville. The future for Fairbanks’ hockey program looks blurry at best.

Player to watch, Penn State — Nate Sucese (F)

Nate Sucese was somewhat overshadowed by Cole Hults’ four-goal weekend against Sacred Heart, but he had a huge series in his own right. Sucese scored twice and compiled five assists, putting him at the top of the nation’s points leaderboard in the early going. Playing with longtime linemate Brandon Biro, the duo’s chemistry was evident right from the start, and helped mask a slower start from Penn State’s top line.

Player to watch, Alaska Fairbanks — Steven Jandric (F)

Steven Jandric was an offensive bright spot last season on a team that really struggled for scoring, posting 24 points to lead the Nanooks as a sophomore. He’s off to a slower start this season, with just a single point to show for Alaska Fairbanks’ first four games, but he’s undoubtedly one of the more dangerous players on the roster for the visitors.

Penn State will win if…

It finds a way to defend better. I have a feeling I’ll be saying that a lot this season. The Nittany Lions didn’t defend very well against Sacred Heart — even worse, they didn’t seem interested in defending very well. It nearly caused disaster on Saturday, when Penn State entered the third period with a 4-0 lead and barely escaped with a 5-4 win. Gadowsky and Penn State have discussed playing to their identity a bit better in Week Two. We’ll see if those efforts show.

Alaska Fairbanks will win if…

It limits Penn State offensively. These teams are complete opposites from a style standpoint, with the Nanooks leaning on their defense to win games. They held a solid Michigan Tech team to three goals in two games over the weekend while securing a surprising sweep on the road. They’ll need a similar effort to compete with the Nittany Lions.

Prediction

Penn State sweep.

I’m not feeling super comfortable about this one given the way Penn State played last weekend, but I can’t bring myself to pick Alaska Fairbanks to steal a game with such a large talent gap between the two teams.





