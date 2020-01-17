But this year, No. 6 Penn State (16-6, 8-4) will start the back stretch of conference play with a razor-thin two-point advantage in the standings, with Michigan (9-11-2, 4-7-1) coming to town for a pair of games.

It’s been more than three years since the Big Ten had a proper title race, with Minnesota, Notre Dame and Ohio State all running away with the title over the last three seasons.

Storyline of the week — plenty of risk for not much reward

The math, quite simply, is Penn State’s biggest enemy this weekend. The Pairwise rankings, used to determine NCAA Tournament seedings, rate Michigan (31) as a below-average college hockey team. The eye test — and the Wolverines’ play as of late — tells a different story. Michigan is coming off a road sweep of Notre Dame and has won five of its last seven games. They feature a roster loaded with future NHL talent, headlined by first-round draft selections Johnny Beecher and Cam York. The Wolverines gave Penn State a very hard time with their speed during a previous series in Ann Arbor. If the Nittany Lions drop a game or two, they’ll pay the price in the Pairwise, but wins likely won’t move the needle too much.

Injury update

Senior captain Brandon Biro is day-to-day after missing Saturday’s game against Robert Morris. Aarne Talvitie is expected back in town after dealing with a personal matter back in Finland, but coach Guy Gadowsky said Monday he wanted to speak with Talvitie before determining if he would play this weekend.

Player to watch, Michigan — Cam York (D)

The aforementioned York was taken 14th overall in last summer’s NHL draft by the Philadelphia Flyers and is one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic defensemen as a freshman. On a team that scores fewer goals than anyone in the conference, York has managed to accumulate four goals among 10 points in 16 games played.

Player to watch, Penn State — Connor MacEachern (F)

It had been difficult for Penn State’s freshmen to find the scoresheet over the first half of the season, but it seems like that group may have broken through the freshman wall, contributing four goals over the last three games. One of those was scored by MacEachern, who plays a skilled-yet-physical brand of hockey that’s perfectly suited for the tension that builds on the ice when these two teams meet.

Michigan will win if…

It uses its speed to overwhelm Penn State. No team all season has exposed Penn State on the blue line more than the Wolverines did during a series in Ann Arbor in early December, when Michigan hurled odd-man rush after odd-man rush at Lion goalie Peyton Jones. The Wolverines’ forwards were aggressive in the neutral zone and came away with plenty of crucial turnovers. If the visitors can do so again, they’re in good shape.

Penn State will win if…

The Nittany Lions can crack one of the nation’s best defenses. The Wolverines surrender only 2.05 goals per game on average, tied with Ohio State for the top mark in the Big Ten and the fifth-best mark nationally. Michigan surrendered just one goal in two games against Notre Dame last weekend, and Penn State — which owns the country’s second-best offense — scored just four times in two previous games against the Wolverines. But there’s reason for optimism here, too, if you’re a Penn State fan. The Nittany Lions’ previously slumping offense potted six goals against Robert Morris last Saturday, with contributions from all across the roster. They also got Alex Limoges — college hockey’s leading scorer a year ago — back in the lineup, after he missed four games with an injury.

Prediction

Split



Michigan, despite a poor start to the season, is a talented team with a strong goaltender in Strauss Mann that gives Penn State matchup problems. I think the Wolverines steal a game on the road.





