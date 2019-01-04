The Nittany Lions are set to begin the second half of their season Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPNU. Saturday’s game will begin at 8 p.m.

And the Gophers (6-7-4) won’t have to deal with Barratt, who tormented them over a four-game stretch last season, scoring three times in four-straight Penn State wins.

Because the Americans advanced to the WJC’s semifinal round, Penn State (11-5-2) will be without Barratt, one of the nation’s leading scorers. The Nittany Lions will also be without Aarne Talvitie, whose Finns are also semifinal bound.

There ought to have been no bigger supporters of Evan Barratt’s United States World Junior Championship team than the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Quotable:

"I hate them (Penn State). I'm not happy about last year. That's no good that we got swept two weekends in a row. My roommate and I were talking about it the other day, like, I don't know how that happened." — Minnesota forward Rem Pitlick in an interview with the Star Tribune.

Storyline of the week — B1G things to prove

Penn State dominated the nonconference portion of its schedule, going 8-1-1 against a slate that turned out to be a little more difficult than Guy Gadowsky intended when he constructed it. But now comes the important part. The Nittany Lions have yet to finish higher than third in the Big Ten and are off to a 3-4-1 start this year. They’re capable of taking that next step and contending for a conference title, but it will require a level of consistency that the Nittany Lions haven’t yet shown.

Player to watch, Penn State — Evan Bell

It will be interesting to see how the Nittany Lions use Bell, a transfer defenseman who becomes eligible to play for the first time when the Nittany Lions take the ice on Friday. He’s a left-handed shot with an excellent offensive skill set, but Penn State will certainly depend on him to improve a defense corps that has made numerous defensive lapses already this season.

Player to watch, Minnesota — Mat Robson

The best player for the offensively challenged Gophers thus far this season has been their goaltender. Robson owns a .922 save percentage that ranks him in the country’s top third. He hasn’t received much support from his teammates, though. Minnesota’s 2.76 goals per game average has a lot to do with Robson’s 4-3-4 record.

Penn State will win if…

The Nittany Lions find a more efficient way to account for the holes made in their lineup by Barratt and Talvitie. Penn State played without them against Princeton in the final game before the semester break. Instead of distributing his most talented players over four forward lines, Guy Gadowsky condensed his key contributors into three lines, and rarely used his fourth line, comprised mostly of players who rarely see ice time. As a result, the Nittany Lions wore down in the third period and blew a lead. Penn State must find a way to counteract that if it hopes to have a chance to steal a road series from a blue blood program.

Minnesota will win if…

It finds a way to play cohesive hockey. The Gophers boast 13 drafts picks on a roster that, as always, is supremely talented. The challenge for first-year head coach Bob Motzko has been finding a way to turn that into success on the scoreboard. Perhaps a matchup with a Penn State team the Gophers clearly don’t like very much will help them do that.

Prediction:

Minnesota sweep

Mariucci Arena has always been an extremely difficult place for the Nittany Lions to win. They’re down two of their best players and up against a Minnesota team desperate to improve in the PairWise and to avenge an embarrassing two-week stretch a season ago. I like the Gophers to take this series.





