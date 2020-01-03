The Nittany Lions haven’t played a meaningful game on their home ice since late November. Now, coming out of the holiday break, Penn State (13-6) is set for a pair of games against visiting Niagara (4-9-3).

Storyline of the week — Shaking off the rust

It’s been nearly three weeks since Penn State last took the ice in a 3-0 loss to Notre Dame on December 14. This group of players has generally managed its breaks well, with wins coming out of the holidays in each of the last two seasons. It’ll be crucial that the Nittany Lions do the same this weekend with Niagara and its No. 46 Pairwise ranking coming to down. Penn State can’t afford a slip up against one of college hockey’s bottom 15 teams.

Player to watch, Penn State — Evan Barratt (F)

It’s tough to key in on a single player having not seen Penn State play since that loss to the Irish, but I’m curious to see if Evan Barratt can start to find the back of the net with a little more regularity. After scoring 16 goals last season, Barratt’s been more of a distributor than finisher through 19 games this year. He’s still operating at above a point-per game pace, which is elite. But his shooting percentage of 11.3 percent in the first half was down from 18.4 percent last season, so Barratt might be due for some puck luck.

Player to watch, Niagara — Brian Wilson (G)

Trying to deny Barratt of said puck luck will be Purple Eagles netminder Brian Wilson. The junior is 12th in the country and second in Atlantic Hockey with a .929 save percentage, with a pair of shutouts also to his name. A great night from Wilson is a almost a prerequisite if Niagara is going to give Penn State a scare, but Wilson has struggled mightily in nonconference action. In Niagara’s season opener, he allowed three goals on 28 shots against Minnesota.Then against Denver, he surrendered six goals on 48 shots.

Penn State will win if…

It doesn’t overlook the Purple Eagles. The Nittany Lions have underperformed in these midseason nonconference games before. Last year, Penn State blew a three-goal lead and tied Princeton, which would wind up finishing the season at No. 46 in the Pairwise. Penn State has, to this point, avoided that kind of stain on its resume this year.

Niagara will win if…

Its goaltending excels and it can figure out a way to score at a higher rate than it has all season. The Purple Eagles rank 53rd in the country with a 1.94 goals per game average. Two goals is likely not going to cut it against Penn State, and neither will Niagara’s 24.88 shots on goal per game average. To have a chance to win, the visitors will almost certainly have to turn up the dial offensively.

Prediction

Penn State sweep

Niagara doesn’t match up at all with Penn State’s skill and speed, and a veteran group of Nittany Lions should be able to handle whatever adversity is created for them by the long layoff.



