That begins with Sacred Heart, with Friday’s game set for 7:00 p.m. and Saturday’s game due to begin at 4:30 p.m. The Pioneers were one of several teams to begin their seasons last weekend, tying UConn 3-3.

Before Penn State can contend for its first Big Ten regular season title, it must first avoid disaster within a nonconference schedule full of lower-tier opponents, giving the Nittany Lions little room for error.

Ranked No. 13 by the USCHO and picked to win the Big Ten by the conference’s coaches, it’s a season full of expectations.

Storyline of the week - How will Aarne Talvitie look in game action?

Coming off an ACL tear, Aarne Talvitie is probably the player on Penn State’s roster most likely to see his impact grow in comparison with last season. He’s skilled, he’s smart, and by all accounts, he’s one of the most important Nittany Lions in the locker room. Talvitie’s play didn’t jump off the page in the exhibition Penn State played on Sunday, and he later said he still feels plenty of rust. In a series that might not be super competitive, there will be plenty to take away from how Talvitie performs.

Player to watch, Penn State - Clayton Phillips (D)

I’m eager to see how Clayton Phillips fits on defense for Penn State. Watching him in the exhibition, his skating was excellent and it was apparent he likes to jump in the rush when given the opportunity. It will be interesting to watch how he works in the defensive zone a little bit more as well, and to see which situations the Nittany Lions are comfortable using him in when the games count.

Player to watch, Sacred Heart - Matt Tugnutt (F)

Like most Atlantic Hockey squads, Sacred Heart isn’t exactly loaded with premier talent. That said, Matt Tugnett is worth watching up front. He scored all three of the Pioneers’ goals last Saturday against UCONN, and has 45 points in 67 games played for his career.

Penn State will win if…

The Nittany Lions avoid disaster. Penn State is substantially more talented than Sacred Heart in every phase of the game. It would take a truly uncharacteristic effort for the Nittany Lions to drop a game in this series. At least in nonconference play, Penn State has proven pretty adept at avoiding such problems. Barring a goaltending issue or a serious defensive breakdown, the Lions should be fine.

Sacred Heart will win if…

The Pioneers get outstanding goaltending and Penn State just doesn’t play very well. Even on a bad offensive night, the Nittany Lions are a pretty safe bet to send 30 or more shots at the opposing net. Sacred Heart goaltender Josh Benson is a sophomore and allowed 3 goals on 20 shots against UConn, so it’s questionable at best as to whether he’s capable of producing the kind of performance his team needs to complete an upset.

Prediction:

Penn State sweep.

As stated above, it would take a lot for the Nittany Lions to come away with anything other than two wins in this game. Behind opening weekend juice inside Pegula, I think Penn State wins both of these games rather handily.