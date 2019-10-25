After a week to stew over its first loss of the season in a listless effort against Alaska, Penn State will take the ice on Friday against an in-state opponent.

Robert Morris (3-3) comes to Pegula Ice Arena this week for a one-game affair, set to begin Friday at 7 p.m. The Nittany Lions will make a return trip to Pittsburgh for a game in January.

The Nittany Lions (3-1) handled the Colonials in both games they played last season.

Let’s preview this season’s matchup, below.

Storyline of the week — Handling frustration

Guy Gadowsky — who typically hosts lighthearted and relatively conversational press conferences compared to some other coaches on campus — was clearly frustrated on Monday when he met with the media. That’s not his usual way of handling a loss, but this was no ordinary loss. His team was outworked significantly by an Alaska team it should not have lost to. The Nittany Lions know it and Gadowsky knows it. All they can do now is respond, though, and it will be interesting to see what that looks like against Robert Morris which, like Alaska, is a team that doesn’t compare to the Nittany Lions on paper.

Player to watch, Penn State — Connor MacEachern (F)

If there was a bright spot to take from Penn State’s hiccup against Alaska last weekend, it was the play of freshman Connor MacEachern. He played the wing with Denis Smirnov and Aarne Talvitie on Thursday, before centering Brandon Biro and Nate Sucese on Friday. Gadowsky likes him there because he’s good at the face-off dot and can skate with Biro and Sucese. He’s a playmaker, too. On Thursday, he dangled around an Alaska defender before feeding Talvitie for a one-timer goal. He’s had chances on other occasions too. Against Robert Morris, which once held his verbal commitment before he flipped to Penn State, I would not be surprised of MacEachern had a big night.

Player to watch, Robert Morris — Justin Kapelmaster (G)

The most striking numbers on Robert Morris’ roster appear in goal, where Justin Kapelmaster has started five of the Colonials’ seven games. He owns a .964 save percentage and has allowed just 1.38 goals per game, while compiling two shutouts.

Penn State will win if…

It plays to its identity. That’s been the topic of conversation for the Nittany Lions since they were embarrassed by a 4-0 loss to an Alaska team that isn’t half as talented as they are. Gadowsky wants them to forecheck hard and pass up pretty plays for hard nosed ones. If Penn State can adopt that mindset, it should have no problem beating Robert Morris.

Robert Morris will win if…

It gets outstanding goaltending and outworks Penn State. As we saw last Friday, that’s the formula if you’re going to upset the Nittany Lions. The Colonials seem to have the goaltending box checked, but we’ll see how the second part works out.

Prediction

Penn State 6, Robert Morris 3.

It’s pretty hard to imagine Penn State just not showing up again a week after one of the worst losses in program history. The Nittany Lions have had some offensive success against Robert Morris of late, including an 11-goal outburst last year. If Penn State takes the right attitude into this game, their talent will carry them to a win.



