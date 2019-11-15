It’s an important weekend on the ice for No. 8 Penn State (7-2, 3-1 Big Ten), too, heading to Minnesota (4-4-2, 1-1-2 Big Ten) for a pair of games starting Friday night at 8 p.m.

Away from the ice, it forces players to mesh together, Guy Gadowsky said, and a team will often return home with a closer bond than it had when it left.





Storyline of the week — After transferring out, Clayton Phillips returns to Minnesota

Defenseman Clayton Phillips will play from the opposing bench inside Mariucci Arena for the first time after spending a season and a half as a member of the Gophers, having grown up just over 10 minutes from campus. He’s proven an important part of Penn State’s defensive mindset shift and also an important distributor on offense. Phillips said he’s had this series circled on his calendar since the summer, but made it clear he harbors no ill-will toward his former team.

Player to Watch, Minnesota — Sammy Walker (F)

There’s not a ton of noteworthy offensive production to speak of on a Minnesota team that ranks in the bottom third of college hockey in goals per game, but sophomore forward Sammy Walker has proven the most dangerous of the bunch for the Gophers so far this season. Walker has a team-high five goals and eight points, and has also proven dangerous on the power play, where he’s scored twice. He also leads the Gophers in penalty minutes, with 25.

Player to Watch, Penn State —Nate Sucese (F)

Nate Sucese is just a goal away from claiming Penn State’s career goal-scoring record for himself, currently tied with Andrew Sturtz at 54. That milestone, when it comes, will highlight a career achievement for Sucese, who has been stellar since he scored 17 goals as a freshman. But he’s been especially dangerous this season, ranking second in the Big Ten with 1.56 points per game, all while navigating a position change from wing back to center at the beginning of this season.

Minnesota will win if…

The Gophers find a way to manufacture some offense to support their stellar goaltending. Penn State, through nine games, is an average defensive team – a huge jump forward from past seasons when you could count on the Nittany Lions to jumpstart your offense if it was struggling. Minnesota is in the bottom 15 of the country in shot-on-goal margin, a troubling deficiency masked at times by outstanding freshman netminder Jared Moe, who has a .929 save percentage in six starts.

Penn State will win if…

The Nittany Lions prove they can play well on the road. Penn State hasn’t had to leave the comfort of Pegula Ice Arena so far this season, and now the Nittany Lions will also have to deal with the olympic-sized ice at Mariucci Arena. The numbers say this is a series that matches up well for Penn State, but you never know how a team will respond to that first road trip.

Prediction

1 Penn State win and 1 tie

I really like the way Penn State played against Michigan State and Minnesota has relied heavily on its goaltending just to stick at .500 early on. A road sweep is always a big ask in the Big Ten, but I like the Nittany Lions’ odds for a successful weekend.



