Again entering the weekend at No. 18 in that all-important formula, Penn State finds itself needing another positive showing, this time on the road against Michigan State.

With its postseason goals in jeopardy last week against Minnesota, Penn State produced arguably its best weekend of the year

Storyline of the week — Righting the road struggles

Penn State just proved it’s capable of putting together a complete weekend in Big Ten play with a sweep of the Gophers. Now it has to prove it can do so on the road. The Nittany Lions have only two wins in true road games during conference play, and they’ll need to double that this weekend if they want to keep pace in the race for an NCAA Tournament berth. Penn State is 5-6-1 inside Munn Ice Arena, its second best record among the six Big Ten road venues.

Player to watch, Penn State — Chase Berger

Chase Berger, without his norma prolific scoring partner Andrew Sturtz on his wing, came into this season with a lot to prove after a down season last year. But Berger has bounced back emphatically, with 23 points and 12 goals in 28 games. Not only that, he’s proven he can drive play for his line even without a dynamic player like Sturtz. Berger posted five points last weekend against Minnesota and has five goals and three assists in his last seven games.

Player to watch, Michigan State — Taro Hirose

Taro Hirose is the NCAA’s leading scorer and it isn’t even close. With 47 points in 30 games, Hirose is seven points clear of second place Joseph Duszak. He’s the engine behind one of college hockey’s most prolific lines, as well. Michigan State’s ‘KHL Line’ has 46 goals this season, and has produced 53 percent of the Spartans’ goals this season. Hirose had four points when the Spartans visited Pegula Ice Arena in January.

Penn State will win if…

The Nittany Lions limit the KHL Line. It’s really as simple as that for the Nittany Lions. Any success the Spartans have had this season has been driven by the trio of Hirose, Patrick Khodorenko and Mitchell Lewandowski. Michigan State hasn’t won a game in which Hirose didn’t notch an assist.

Michigan State will win if…

It controls the neutral zone. The Spartans made it very difficult for the Nittany Lions to make their way into the offensive zone with any kind of speed during their series last month. Penn State turned the puck over in dangerous areas of the ice several times, and the Spartans were able to grind out a road split against a team with superior talent.

Prediction:

Penn State sweep

It might be a little reactionary, but after that dominant sweep over Minnesota it feels like the late season magic is making another appearance for the Nittany Lions. They’ve yet to prove they can win a pair of games on the road, but I think they’ll ride their momentum to two wins against a beatable Spartan group.



