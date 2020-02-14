The Big Ten picture is less clear. Penn State currently leads the conference with 33 points, but six of the Big Ten’s seven teams are within a six-point striking distance of the Nittany Lions (the Big Ten awards three points for a win). Making matters more complicated is that the Nittany Lions have played two more games than many of their competitors.

The Nittany Lions come into the weekend No. 8 in the Pairwise rankings. College Hockey News gives Penn State a 98 percent chance to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in its most recent Pairwise probability matrix.

Friday’s game will begin at 8 p.m., with the puck dropping at the same time on Saturday.

For Penn State (18-9-3, 10-7-3), it remains crucial, as the Nittany Lions look to maintain their lead atop the conference. The Badgers (10-17-1, 5-14-1), one of the other preseason favorites, will be playing spoiler after a disappointing year.

Before the season, a late-season trip to Wisconsin for Penn State looked like it might be a massive series that might help decide a Big Ten champion.

Ohio State is off this weekend, while Michigan plays Michigan State and Minnesota plays Notre Dame.

Injury update



Defenseman Clayton Phillips is day-to-day for the Nittany Lions, as they continue to get healthier after a spat of injuries. Phillips hasn’t played since January 24 against Michigan State.

Storyline of the week — A bad opponent with good players

How often do you encounter a last place college hockey team with three NHL first round picks in Cole Caufield, K’Andre Miller and Alex Turcotte — and another who will likely be selected in the first round next year in Dylan Holloway? Not very often, but that’s what awaits Nittany Lions in Madison.



Player to watch, Wisconsin — Cole Caufield (F)



Not only is Cole Caufield one of the best players in college hockey, he’s also incredibly fun to watch. At just 5-foot-7, he has one of the best shots in the country and leads the Big Ten with 18 goals. The Nittany Lions did an OK job keeping Caufield in check during a series at Pegula in November, limiting him to a goal and an assist.



Player to watch, Penn State — Cole Hults (D)



The most important player on each team may very well share the same first name. Cole Hults has been as reliable as they come on the blue line for the Nittany Lions this year, and that’s started to translate to some scoring as of late. Hults has three goals among seven points in his last six games, and holds the Big Ten lead in scoring among defensemen with 27 points this season.



Wisconsin will win if…



If it keeps a lid on Penn State’s offense. The Badgers allow more goals than all but two teams in the country. They’ve allowed at least nine goals in their last three series, and surrendered 10 goals to the Nittany Lions in a series at Pegula Ice Arena earlier in the season. The Badgers can score just fine — at 22nd in the nation in goals per game. If they can keep the puck out of their net, they’ll be in good shape. But that’s certainly a large ask for them.



Penn State will win if…



The Nittany Lions continue to excel on the road. They picked up a huge series win last weekend on the road against a very good Ohio State team, and have posted an 8-4-1 road record this season. Penn State has the best road record among Big Ten teams, and is one of just two teams in the conference to be above .500 on the road. This could be the last time Penn State plays on the road this season, and these games are as crucial as ever in the midst of a Big Ten and NCAA Tournament stretch run.



Prediction



Penn State sweep



Wisconsin is reeling, and Penn State is coming off one of the best games it has played all season in a win against Ohio State. The Nittany Lions dispatched the Badgers in both games they played at Pegula Ice Arena this season, and I expect them to do the same on the road.



