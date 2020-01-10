The two teams met at Pegula Ice Arena in late October, with Penn State earning a 2-1 win in that game. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Nittany Lions (15-6) are coming off a sweep of Niagara last weekend, while Robert Morris (7-8-3) is playing its first meaningful action since the winter break.

Penn State’s only regular-season trip to an NHL rink will take place this weekend, when the Nittany Lions battle in-state foe Robert Morris at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena for a one-game affair on Saturday.

Storyline of the week — an identity in flux

We’re more than halfway through the season, and, just as we all expected, Penn State is in the top 15 across college hockey when it comes to total defense. OK, maybe that one wasn’t among my preseason predictions. But Guy Gadowsky had hoped this would happen when he installed Penn State’s new defensive system over the offseason. Now the objective for the Nittany Lions is to get their offense clicking at the same time, which hasn’t always been easy. Penn State is averaging just 2.14 goals per game over its last seven contests, though, somewhat remarkably, the Nittany Lions are 4-3 in that stretch. They’ll need to start scoring eventually, though. That’s what this program is built on.

Injury update

Gadowsky said it’s possible the Nittany Lions will have Alex Limoges back in the lineup on Saturday. Last year’s NCAA leading scorer has missed each of the team’s last four games. Aarne Talvitie, however, will not be available, tending to a personal matter in his native Finland.

Player to watch, Robert Morris — Justin Kapelmaster (G)

The best player on the Colonials’ roster is undoubtedly their goalie, Justin Kapelmaster, who has been outstanding for Robert Morris after transferring from Ferris State. He owns the third-best save percentage in the country with a .941 mark, and held the Nittany Lions to just two goals on 36 shots in a losing effort at Pegula Ice Arena in October.

Player to watch, Penn State — Nikita Pavlychev (F)

It seems like the biggest man on Penn State’s roster is getting going after a slow start that saw him miss five games as the result of an injury. Nikita Pavlychev scored twice last weekend against Niagara, also adding an assist. Without Talvitie and potentially Limoges, the Nittany Lions will depend on players like Pavlychev for scoring against the Colonials.

Robert Morris will win if…

It can find a way to create odd-man rush opportunities. Penn State has allowed fewer and fewer of those as the season has progressed. The Colonials are one of the 10 worst teams in college hockey when it comes to total offense, so they’ll need to force the Nittany Lions into turnovers to create scoring chances.

Penn State will win if…

Its offense snaps into shape. It’s really that simple for the Nittany Lions, who, for the first time in a while, are mired in an offensive slump. If they snap out of it, there’s no reason they should lose this game.

Prediction

Penn State 3, Robert Morris 2

This smells like a trap game for the Nittany Lions, but I think they find a way out of it and wrap up their nonconference slate with a win.



