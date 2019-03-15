The winner will play the winner of the other semifinal game between Notre Dame and Minnesota for the Big Ten title.

The Nittany Lions must win to keep their season alive, while the Buckeyes will play in the NCAA Tournament no matter the outcome. Ohio State won three of the four games the teams played this season.

Storyline of the week: Top line leads the way

If you haven’t figured out that Alex Limoges, Evan Barratt and Liam Folkes thrive in the postseason, then you haven’t been paying attention. Penn State’s top line produced 19 points over three games against Wisconsin last weekend, and that was with Barratt missing a game due to suspension. They willed the Nittany Lions to a quarterfinal sweep of Minnesota last season as well. If Penn State’s season is to continue, it’ll be because of this group.

Player to watch, Penn State: Alex Limoges

The Nittany Lions’ stud sophomore winger was far and away the best player on the ice last weekend against Wisconsin, and Penn State will need that from him again if it hopes to upset the top-seeded Buckeyes. Limoges broke the Penn State record for points in a single season Sunday with his 48th. He trails Taro Hirose, whose Michigan State team’s season is over, by two points for the nation’s lead. He also needs one goal to break Penn State’s single season goal record.

Player to watch, Ohio State: Dakota Joshua

Dakota Joshua might not be the Buckeyes’ most prolific scorer, but he’s easily one of their most important players. And he thrives against the Nittany Lions. One of the most physical presences in all of college hockey, Joshua has specialized in getting under Penn State’s skin. He’s got nine goals and 13 assists on the season as well, making him an offensive threat as well as a valuable tone setter.

Penn State will win if…

The Nittany Lions can draw Ohio State out of its defensive structure. The Buckeyes wrote the blueprint on how to defend Penn State, clogging the middle of the ice and forcing the Nittany Lions to shoot from the perimeter, limiting their rebound chances. Penn State will need to control the neutral zone and defend well enough to create some opportunities on the rush in order to counteract that, because the Buckeyes have done a great job defending against Penn State in their defensive zone when given the time to get organized.

Ohio State will win if...

Its goaltender takes over. The Buckeyes have the luxury of choosing between two fantastic netminders in Sean Romeo and Richter Award semifinalist Tommy Nappier. Romeo led Ohio State to the Frozen Four last season and Nappier has the second best save percentage in all of college hockey. They’ve largely split time throughout most of the season, but both goalies certainly have the ability to take over a game. If that happens, it’s tough to see the NIttany Lions winning on the road.

Prediction:

Penn State 5, Ohio State 3

I just have a feeling about this one. The Nittany Lions always play well in Columbus and have played good hockey in general over the last month or so. The Buckeyes will be well rested, but won’t be playing for their season as the Nittany Lions will. Penn State plays its best when it’s desperate.