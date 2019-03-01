Penn State, at No. 18 in the PairWise, will head to South Bend for a meeting with a Notre Dame team that lies just one spot ahead of the Nittany Lions in the PairWise rankings.

The Nittany Lions still sit on the NCAA Tournament bubble, with a slim but tangible shot at snagging an at-large bid. And with the Big Ten playoffs looming, Penn State occupies the fifth spot in the Big Ten standings and can still finish anywhere from second to last as it enters the final weekend of conference play.

Just two games remain on Penn State’s regular season schedule, yet almost nothing has been determined.





Playoff scenarios

With 32 points, Penn State needs to pass at least one team in order to host a first-round Big Ten series.

Michigan and Notre Dame have 34 points each, while Minnesota, who doesn’t play conference games this weekend, has 36. (Wins are worth 3 points in the Big Ten.)

With a sweep, the Nittany Lions would guarantee themselves at least the No. 3 seed, and would grab the No. 2 seed if Wisconsin wins a game against Michigan.

With a split, the Nittany Lions would need the Badgers to limit the Wolverines to just one point on the weekend in order to earn home ice.

If Penn State is swept, it risks being surpassed by Michigan State and Wisconsin, which are both well within striking distance.

Storyline of the week — Will Evan Barratt play?

Much like last week, the status of Penn State’s most dynamic scoring threat is up in the air heading into the series. Gadowsky said Monday that Evan Barratt’s status would not be determined until later on in the week — well after the media had the chance to speak with him. Barratt, who is third in the nation in points per game, has missed Penn State’s last three games after taking an elbow to the head against Michigan State. Against an excellent defensive team in Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions could certainly use his playmaking abilities.

Player to watch, Penn State — Brandon Biro

Nobody has been better for the Nittany Lions as of late than Brandon Biro. He has six goals and nine points over his last six games, including a three-goal effort in last weekend’s series against Wisconsin. Biro’s six goals in the month of February are the third most nationally, and he’s even moved into the top-20 in the country in scoring with 35 points, all while also playing up to his typical standard of excellence defensively.

Player to watch, Notre Dame — Bobby Nardella

For the second straight weekend, the Nittany Lions will confront a team whose offense is dependent on significant contributions from a defenseman. In this case, it’s Bobby Nardella who makes the Fighting Irish’s offense run. Nardella leads the team in points and assists from his post on the blue line and has contributed 14 points to a solid Notre Dame power play as well.

Penn State will win if…

The Nittany Lions come out motivated on both nights. This late in the season with so much on the line, that should be a given. But that hasn’t been the case for the Nittany Lions. Each of the last two weekends and for much of the season, they haven’t been able to come out with the intensity required to play their brand of hockey on back-to-back nights. Against a good Notre Dame team, they’ll need that and more.

Notre Dame will win if…

Goaltender Cale Morris confounds Penn State again. The Nittany Lions finally bested Morris, scoring five goals on 20 shots against him the last time they met at Pegula Ice Arena. But with a .927 save percentage, Morris is still one of the better goaltenders in America, capable of stealing almost any game. And he’s shown in the past that he’s not always affected by Penn State’s high-shot volume offensive attack.

Prediction

Notre Dame Sweep

Penn State’s inconsistency, along with the questions with Barratt’s status, have me leaning with the home team this weekend. It would not surprise me to see the Nittany Lions win a game or even two, but I’ve been burned by their temperamental nature far too often this season to predict a winning weekend.



