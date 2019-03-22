The Nittany Lions (22-14-2) and Irish (21-13-13) split four meetings this season, and most recently played during the last weekend of the regular season, when the Irish won in overtime Friday before Penn State claimed a regulation victory Saturday.

Penn State and Notre Dame, both with no choice but to win in order to secure an NCAA Tournament berth, will play for the Big Ten title at 8 p.m. Saturday in South Bend.

Quotable:

“You can’t let the way they want to play dictate how you have to play. You guys have all seen Notre Dame, nobody really enjoys watching that style of hockey. You’ve got to break it down to play your way. It’s going to be a long 60 minutes, but eventually they’ll slip and we’ll take advantage of it.” — Penn State forward Evan Barratt.

Storyline of the week — An improbable two-time champion

Saturday’s game will crown the first two-time Big Ten Tournament champion since the conference began postseason play in 2014. The two options here are nothing short of remarkable. In a conference with powerhouse programs like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, Penn State — in its seventh season of Division I hockey — and Notre Dame, in just its second season in the conference, share the opportunity to become the first school to win the tournament twice.

Player to watch, Penn State — Alex Limoges

Penn State’s star winger has a chance to claim sole possession of the national scoring lead this weekend, currently sitting tied with Michigan State’s Taro Hirose, with 50. Limoges has rewritten most of the Nittany Lions single season offensive records this year, including those for points and goals. Limoges has six goals and nine points in his last four games, and does all of the little things right for a Penn State team that’ll need to play sound hockey against a very methodical Notre Dame squad.

Player to watch, Notre Dame — Bobby Nardella

The numbers aren’t outrageous for Nardella, one of the country’s best defensemen, because Notre Dame simply doesn’t score enough to allow for gaudy point totals. That said, Nardella is second among Big Ten defensemen with 24 assists. Nardella is the quarterback of the Irish’s power play, and has factored into more than half of Notre Dame’s power-play goals. For a team that gets almost 30 percent of its goals from the power play, Notre Dame doesn’t have a more important contributor than Nardella.

Penn State will win if…

It takes command of the game early on. It’s a cliche, but this is a game between two teams with highly contradictory styles. The team that scores first has the opportunity to force the other side into their kind of game. If the Nittany Lions want to avoid a slow-moving, methodical game of Notre Dame hockey, they had better force the Irish to play catch up.

Notre Dame will win if…

Cale Morris steals the game. Again, Penn State is set to face one of the best goaltenders in college hockey. Morris practically willed the Irish into the national title game last season and is having another excellent year, with a .930 save percentage that ranks seventh nationally. He had been a puzzle that the Nittany Lions were unable to solve last season, but he’s allowed an average of four goals per start against Penn State this year.

Prediction



Penn State 5, Notre Dame 3.



Penn State’s skaters are better than Notre Dame’s on paper and have controlled the tempo of all four games against the Irish this year. The wild card here is Morris, a veteran of this type of game and an incredibly clutch netminder. The way the Nittany Lions just dismantled one of the nation’s best teams, though, I can’t pick against them.

