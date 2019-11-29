It would be hard to ask for much better than the 6-2 start Penn State produced through its first stretch of Big Ten play, but now a demanding schedule will send the Nittany Lions to New England for a pair of nonconference games against Hockey East opponents as part of the Turkey Leg Classic.





Our two best deals EVER are back just in time for the holidays!

Injury Notes

Guy Gadowsky said Wednesday that he expects Aarne Talvitie to return soon after an injury held him out of the lineup Saturday against Ohio State. Gadowsky didn’t comment on Nikita Pavlychev’s status, with the Russian forward missing each of Penn State’s last three games.

Storyline of the week — Finally, a nonconference test

While the Nittany Lions have run into few problems against Big Ten competition through eight games, and some of their early-season nonconference opponents might be better than expected, UMass Lowell should provide an interesting measuring stick for the blue and white. Merrimack, on the other hand, is one of the most dangerous games on Penn State’s schedule in a much different sense. The Warriors are almost a yearly fixture at the bottom of the Hockey East, but have the talent to play with Penn State after giving No. 10 UMass a tough time last week. With Umass Lowell tabbed for the next night, Merrimack could be a classic trap game for Penn State, and one that could prove especially costly in the PairWise rankings at that.

Player to watch, Merrimack — Troy Kobryn (G)

Only 12 teams nationally score less often than Merrimack, and the Warriors don’t have anyone on their roster who seems particularly dangerous offensively, as they are without a player in the Hockey East’s top-40 in scoring. Kobryn, though, is a promising freshman goaltender who has performed admirably in goal for a team that hasn’t won very often this season, posting a .905 save percentage in seven games. With Penn State’s offensive firepower, Merrimack will likely need a big night from its netminder to keep things close.

Player to watch, UMass Lowell — Tyler Wall (G)

Coincidentally, the River Hawks will also lean heavily on their goaltender when the Nittany Lions come to town. The aptly named Tyler Wall is a Rangers draft pick and is off to a tremendous start in his senior campaign, posting a .944 save percentage that is good for fifth in the country and first in the Hockey East.

Player to watch, Penn State — Sam Sternschein (F)

Sternschein continued his surprising scoring tear with another goal last weekend against Ohio State, giving him nine on the season — tied for eighth nationally and tops in the Big Ten. Perhaps more remarkable than the goal total has been his ability to score without necessarily playing in goal-scoring situations, often being deployed in a defensive role. Gadowsky said that’s changing though, and Sternschein will get more time on Penn State’s nation-leading power play moving forward, especially with Pavlychev out.

Scouting Merrimack

As mentioned previously, it’s been very difficult for the Warriors to score this season, averaging just 2.17 goals per game through 12 contests. Defensively, it’s been even worse, having allowed 3.58 goals per game despite strong play from Kobryn in net. Merrimack is below average on the penalty kill and the power play as well. Generally, the Warriors lack a real strength on which to lean.

Scouting UMass Lowell

The River Hawks aren’t the most prolific scoring team, in the bottom half of the country in goals per game with 2.57. Defensively, though, they excel, allowing just 1.93 goals per game. With Penn State’s 4.62 goals per game average set to roll into town, Saturday’s game should make for a really interesting clash of styles.



Prediction

Friday: Penn State 6, Merrimack 2

Saturday: Penn State 4, UMass Lowell 3

I think Penn State is, on paper, better than both of these teams. They both have the goaltending that can negate some of those advantages, but Peyton Jones has played pretty well in net for the Nittany Lions, too. I like Penn State’s chances this weekend.



