Penn State (16-7-1, 8-5-1) and the Spartans (12-11-1, 8-5-1) will drop the puck at 7 p.m. Friday on BTN+, then again on Saturday at 6 p.m. on BTN.

With five weekends of hockey left, the Nittany Lions sit a point behind Ohio State for first place — tied with Michigan State, their opponent this weekend, for second.

After sitting pretty at the top of the Big Ten for much of the season, Penn State is now back in the chase.

Storyline of the week — January blues

The month of January has been incredibly unkind to Penn State over the last few years. Since the 2015-16 season, the Nittany Lions own an overall record of 102-62-14. In January, though, they've played to just a 15-17-4 mark over the same span. After a big letdown in a home series against Michigan last weekend, Penn State will be out keep a bad week from turning into yet another January swoon.

Player to watch, Michigan State — John Lethemon (G)

Penn State has run into a lot of very good goaltending this season, but John Lethemon is at the top of that list. He owns the nation's second best save percentage at .943, and has also posted five shutouts. One of those came against Penn State in an early November contest at Pegula. Lethemon made 48 saves in a game the Nittany Lions otherwise controlled, stealing a road win for the Spartans.

Player to watch, Penn State — Evan Barratt (F)

Penn State's most talented offensive player took control when the Nittany Lions really needed him to last Saturday against Michigan, scoring twice including an equalizing goal with just over a minute remaining in the game. Barratt's numbers — nine goals among 28 points in 24 games — are still outstanding, but it had been a while since he'd taken over a game as he did last weekend. Against a stout defensive team in the Spartans, look for Barratt to make a play.

Michigan State will win if...

It keeps the puck in Penn State's end of the ice. That's what Michigan did for large stretches of the game last weekend, and it worked. Teams with strong forechecks have been difficult for Penn State to deal with this season, and the Spartans have one of the best goalies in the country in their crease. If they can limit Penn State's opportunities by controlling the puck, they have a great chance.

Penn State will win if...

It plays desperate. The Nittany Lions haven't had to do that very much this season, and this might be the first time they've faced real adversity when it comes to their spot in the national picture. Penn State is the better team on paper and controlled the flow of play in both games these teams played at Pegula in November. Sometimes, it just comes down to effort.

Prediction

Penn State win and a tie

I like the Nittany Lions' chances to bounce back after their worst weekend of the year. Despite Michigan State's improvements, this is still a team Penn State should handle.