Our Class of 2020 Recruiting Issue is now available. Order today!

Between the emphatic fist pump, the hugs, and the sheer delirium breaking out in the stands all around him, Kevin Wall lost sight of what the goal he’d just scored might mean.



Maybe, a week from now, it will be the goal that won Penn State its first regular season Big Ten Championship. Maybe it won’t. To Wall, in the moment, it was just the goal that gave Penn State a 3-2 lead in the third period against Minnesota. The Nittany Lions went on to win by the same score.

On the left side of the crease, Wall took a pass from Nikita Pavlychev as he circled around the net, and snapped it over the left shoulder of Gopher goaltender Jack LaFontaine.

Wall’s goal came 31 seconds after Pavlychev scored one of his own to tie the game, receiving a well-timed pass from Tyler Gratton on the rush and ripping it home. For Penn State, a weekend to come of watching from home while the Big Ten plays itself out will decide if Wall will forever be the answer to a trivia question.

“I think that’s pretty cool,” Wall said. “But I don’t want to look at it like it was just me. I think our team played exceptionally well tonight, being down 2-0 early and then having the mental toughness to stay with our game.”

Two big maybes lie between that moment and Penn State hockey immortality.

The Nittany Lions (20-10-4) need Minnesota (14-12-6) to earn fewer than four points in its series with Michigan next weekend, and they need the same from Ohio State during its series with Wisconsin.

Whether fate plays out that way or not, it will certainly be a huge moment in Wall’s college career. The sixth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes hasn’t produced the point totals he would have liked to during his freshman season, and even found himself scratched from the lineup at times in the season’s early going.

“He’s been playing his best hockey of late,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said, noting that it often takes time for freshmen to adjust to college hockey’s pace.

“If you have a great attitude and you work hard, things usually come around, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing with him,” Gadowsky added. “He’s always had a great attitude towards things — always. And it’s really nice to see it paying off.”

The elation inside Pegula Ice Arena after Wall scored was built on the anxiety that preceded it.

The Gophers took a 2-0 lead in the first period, using goals by Sammie Walker and Jackson LaCombe. Penn State spent more time on offense during that period, which was true for the entire series, but Minnesota was opportunistic against the flow of play.

The Nittany Lions needed to kill a pair of Gopher penalties in the second period to stay close, then Evan Barratt shoved a rebound through LaFontaine’s pads to get the Nittany Lions within a goal heading into the final minute of play.

The game opened up from there, and Pavlychev said Penn State didn’t change anything. That hasn’t been easy for Penn State in the second half of the season, when playing well enough to win hasn’t always translated into victories. Even Friday night, the Nittany Lions outshot the Gophers 57-25 and were forced to settle for a tie, though they did earn a crucial extra Big Ten point.

Saturday, Penn State did enough, and it was rewarded with one of the loudest roars Pegula Ice Arena has ever produced.

“We could barely hear each other,” Pavlychev, a senior, said. “I think the whole team was feeding off that. It was one of the loudest I heard Pegula in a long time.”

Standing arm in arm with his senior class on their night, with the alma mater playing, Gadowsky allowed himself to ponder the potential weight of what had just happened.

“That was pretty cool,” Gadowsky said.

The moment itself was significant, a catharsis at the end of an often frustrating close to the season. It has the potential to become even moreso.

But first, a couple maybes.