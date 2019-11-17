Let’s get into some takeaways from the action, below.

With the victories, Penn State moved to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big Ten.

They flat-out dominated on Friday night, handing the Gophers an 8-2 drubbing, before falling behind 2-0 on Saturday night. Penn State fought back and eventually earned a 6-3 win, despite being outshot.

Penn State hockey’s stellar start to its season continued this weekend in Minnesota, where the Lions collected a road sweep over one of college hockey’s blue blood programs.

Get a free 30-day trial to Blue-White Illustrated with promo code BWI30

Sucese sets new goals record

Nate Sucese is the new Penn State career goals record holder after scoring twice on Saturday.

Coming into the series tied with Andrew Sturtz with 54 goals in his career, Sucese claimed the record for himself with a wild redirection in the second period Saturday.

Sucese then gave his new record a bit of a cushion, sniping one by Minnesota goaltender Jared Moe in the third period to give Penn State a 5-3 lead.

B1G Money

Penn State’s 5-1 start in Big Ten play is its best since 2016-17, when the Nittany Lions burst onto the scene to win the Big Ten Tournament and make their first NCAA appearance.

The hot start has been enough to carve out a small lead in the conference standings, as well. With 15 points, the Nittany Lions lead Notre Dame by two points and Michigan State by four.

The road sweep was also Penn State’s first in conference play since February 2017. The Nittany Lions had two regular season Big Ten sweeps over the last two seasons combined.

This season, they have two in three tries.

Sternschein Stern-shines

Maybe Sam Sternschein wasn’t at the top of your list when it comes to offensive threats on a roster full of them for Penn State.

It might be time to do a little re-writing.

With three goals over the weekend, the sizable winger with a heavy shot now leads the Nittany Lions with seven goals in the season.

With .78 goals per game, Sternschein leads the Big Ten — ahead of goal-scorers like Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and Patrick Khodorenko, and even those on his own team like Evan Barratt and Alex Limoges.

Biro, Pavlychev miss time

As good a weekend as it was for Penn State, it didn’t come without a pair of injury concerns to star players.

Brandon Biro didn’t dress for either game. He took a bump last week against Michigan State that sent him to the dressing room, but he returned to action in that game, so it’s unclear if he is still feeling the lingering effects of that or if he suffered a different injury in practice this week.

Nikita Pavlychev took a fall on Friday night after getting tangled up with a Minnesota player. He landed awkwardly, and needed help off the ice as he struggled to put weight on his right foot.

He did not play Saturday.

The big line gets going

Evan Barratt, Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes have been playing excellent hockey for a while now

This weekend, it seems, the puck finally decided to go in. The trio produced four goals — three at even strength and one on the power play, where they also play together, with Limoges collecting two goals and Folkes adding another two.



