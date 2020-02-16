The second half of the season has been one of mixed results for Penn State, and this weekend against Wisconsin was no different.

The Nittany Lions (19-10-3, 11-8-3) played two excellent periods on Friday night but found themselves on the losing end, surrendering a game winning goal in the final moments in a 4-3 loss.

Saturday, the script flipped. Penn State came into the final frame with a lead and held strong through a late Wisconsin (11-8-1, 6-15-1) rally to come away with a 3-2 win.

Let’s get into some takeaways from the weekend.

Folkes continues to badger Wisconsin

He’s ended their season in overtime twice, including once to win a Big Ten title.

But Liam Folkes terrorizes Wisconsin when there’s not as much on the line, too.

Folkes scored twice on Friday and added another assist on Saturday to come away with a three-point weekend and earned his 100th point — sharing the honor with linemate Alex Limoges (seriously, they cut the commemorative game puck in half and shared it.)

Our Class of 2020 Recruiting Issue is now available. Order your copy today!