Hockey: Takeaways from Penn State's Split with Wisconsin
The second half of the season has been one of mixed results for Penn State, and this weekend against Wisconsin was no different.
The Nittany Lions (19-10-3, 11-8-3) played two excellent periods on Friday night but found themselves on the losing end, surrendering a game winning goal in the final moments in a 4-3 loss.
Saturday, the script flipped. Penn State came into the final frame with a lead and held strong through a late Wisconsin (11-8-1, 6-15-1) rally to come away with a 3-2 win.
Let’s get into some takeaways from the weekend.
Folkes continues to badger Wisconsin
He’s ended their season in overtime twice, including once to win a Big Ten title.
But Liam Folkes terrorizes Wisconsin when there’s not as much on the line, too.
Folkes scored twice on Friday and added another assist on Saturday to come away with a three-point weekend and earned his 100th point — sharing the honor with linemate Alex Limoges (seriously, they cut the commemorative game puck in half and shared it.)
Our Class of 2020 Recruiting Issue is now available. Order your copy today!
“I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else,” - Alex Limoges.— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 15, 2020
Limoges ➡️ Folkes ➡️ 💯
Congrats to our two newest members of the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-point club!! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/ejHIlxcFfZ
In 17 career games against Wisconsin, Folkes has scored 12 goals among 21 points and compiled four three-point games. Twenty-five percent of Folkes’ career goals have come against the Badgers.
He won’t get another chance against the Badgers unless the two teams meet in the Big Ten playoffs.
Hults and DeNaples limit Caufield and company
No defensive pair in the Big Ten — or possibly even the country — has proven more reliable than Cole Hults and Paul DeNaples over the last two seasons.
So it should come as no surprise that the duo effectively shut down Wisconsin rookie phenom Cole Caufield.
With Guy Gadowsky trying to match Hults and DeNaples against Caufield’s line throughout the series, Caufield mustered only one shot on goal across two games, and his line scored just once.
DeNaples made a few crucial defensive zone plays late on Saturday, including tying up a Wisconsin player’s stick near the netmouth to save a goal. He scored on Friday, too, using a rocket of a slapshot.
Hults added a goal and an assist of his own, as three of Penn State’s six goals on the weekend came from defensemen.
Good process, bad results
The third period on Friday night was one of the more dominant periods you’ll see from Penn State.
The Nittany Lions hemmed the Badgers into their zone for large stretches of time, looking for a goal to break a 3-3 tie. They fired 18 shots at the Wisconsin net in the frame. Not one of them bested Badger goalie Daniel Lebedeff.
Instead, it was Wisconsin who broke the tie. Capitalizing on a bad Penn State change, the Badgers took a three-on-two rush up the ice with just over a minute left, and Dylan Holloway blasted a one-timer goal by Peyton Jones that served as the game winner.
Where Penn State stands
The Nittany Lions slid down two spots to No. 10 in the Pairwise rankings this week, and can still feel good about their odds of making the NCAA Tournament.
But Friday night’s loss might have been more detrimental to their Big Ten title hopes.
Minnesota took five of six possible points against Notre Dame, pulling into a first place tie with the Nittany Lions. The Golden Gophers come to Pegula Ice Arena this weekend for a clash that could decide the conference title.
The Nittany Lions will likely need to sweep that series to give themselves a shot, because Minntesota will play a Big Ten series against Michigan the following week while Penn State has a bye.
