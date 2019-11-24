Hockey: Takeaways from Penn State's split with Ohio State
A weekend that started with a win for Penn State on Friday saw a four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, as the No. 6 Nittany Lions split a series with No. 11 Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions bested the Buckeyes 5-4 on Friday, before falling 4-3 on Saturday.
Let’s get into some takeaways from the action, below.
BFL Line explodes again
Combining for four of the five even strength goals Penn State scored over the weekend, Evan Barratt, Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes seem to have regained the form that made them the best line in college hockey last year.
The trio scored just three goals combined over Penn State’s first six games of the season, but has lit the lamp 11times in the seven games since.
The best highlight of the series for either team came when Limoges stripped an Ohio State player of the puck just to the right of the Buckeye net, then had the awareness to find Folkes at the opposite doorstop, where he one-timed the puck home.
.@LimogesAlex that's just unfair!! Folkes rips it in the backdoor and Penn State leads 1-0 at 10:54 of the first period!! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/whNRApkiw7— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 23, 2019
Finally, a defensive hiccup
Penn State’s new look defensive system had played well for such an extended period of time that it seemed reasonable to begin to wonder if a stout Nittany Lion defense is the new normal after such a long stretch of defensive difficulty.
Maybe it still is, but that defense stumbled against the Buckeyes this weekend, as the visitors beat Peyton Jones eight times over the course of two games, including a trio of power-play goals.
Perhaps more concerning than the overall defensive issues on the weekend was the reappearance of an old trend on Friday night — a struggle to close games out.
Penn State held a 5-2 lead with less than two minutes remaining, before the Buckeyes scored twice in just over 40 seconds to give themselves a shot. The Nittany Lions needed some big saves from Jones in the final 53 seconds to hang on for the win.
Score happy on special teams
No power-play unit in the country has been better than Penn State’s this season, with the Nittany Lions converting on the man advantage at a 34.6 percent clip. The Nittany Lions entered this weekend’s series with 15 power-play goals for and only six against, thanks to a penalty kill that has also been above average.
But Ohio State was able to match the Nittany Lions’ power-play production this weekend, which is a primary reason why this was arguably the most closely contested series Penn State has played all year.
The Nittany Lions scored three power-play goals, but surrendered three of their own as well, while probably taking too many penalties (8) over the course of the series for Guy Gadowsky’s liking.
Injury notes
Nikita Pavlychev did not play this weekend after taking an awkward fall against Minneosta.
Aarne Talvitie also missed Saturday’s game, leaving the Nittany Lions without two of their best forwards.
On a positive note for Penn State, Brandon Biro returned to the lineup and scored twice.