A weekend that started with a win for Penn State on Friday saw a four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, as the No. 6 Nittany Lions split a series with No. 11 Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions bested the Buckeyes 5-4 on Friday, before falling 4-3 on Saturday.

Let’s get into some takeaways from the action, below.

BFL Line explodes again

Combining for four of the five even strength goals Penn State scored over the weekend, Evan Barratt, Alex Limoges and Liam Folkes seem to have regained the form that made them the best line in college hockey last year.

The trio scored just three goals combined over Penn State’s first six games of the season, but has lit the lamp 11times in the seven games since.

The best highlight of the series for either team came when Limoges stripped an Ohio State player of the puck just to the right of the Buckeye net, then had the awareness to find Folkes at the opposite doorstop, where he one-timed the puck home.