Let’s get into some takeaways from the weekend.

The Spartans pounced on Penn State early on Friday and held on for a 5-3 win. Penn State answered with a 5-3 win of its own to salvage a split Saturday night.

Though Penn State dictated play through much of its series with Michigan State this weekend, the Nittany Lions couldn’t come away with two wins.

Barratt took a handful of shifts in the first period Friday before taking an elbow up high from Michigan State’s Brody Stevens before the halfway point of the period.

The news of the weekend wasn’t what happened on the scoreboard, it was an injury suffered by Penn State’s superstar centerman.

Think this is where Barratt got hurt. Took a nasty elbow to the face there from Brody Stevens. Don't think he took a shift after that. pic.twitter.com/NUQ6eqzCub

Barratt didn’t return Friday and didn’t play in Saturday’s game. He was replaced in the lineup by Adam Pilewicz, who played the wing while Alex Limoges slid into the middle to play center.

Barratt’s status moving forward is unclear. He entered the weekend with 15 goals and 37 points.

Ludvig’s Lighting Strikes Twice

Ludvig Larsson has been a confounding player for the Nittany Lions this year.

At times earlier on in the season, Larsson looked like he might end up being Penn State’s best player. But he disappeared for a big stretch shortly thereafter, reemerging with spurts of production like the one he had this weekend.

Larsson scored twice, both times cleaning up the mess around the Michigan State net.

He finished the weekend with 10 shots as well.

Where Things Stand

Penn State exits the weekend at No. 18 in the PairWise — the same ranking it carried into the weekend. The Nittany Lions must ascend to the No 15 spot to have a chance at an at-large berth.

The conference tournament is beginning to look like the most viable avenue for an NCAA Tournament berth for Penn State.

The Lions currently sit in fifth place in the Big Ten, one point behind Michigan for the fourth seed, which is the lowest seed to receive home ice in the tournament’s first round.

Penn State has a realistic chance to finish anywhere between second and seventh. Four points separate Penn State from second-place Minnesota, which has played two more games.

Defensive breakdowns prove costly again

Penn State has been more consistent on the back end as this season has progressed.

The problem is the Nittany Lions are still prone to quick-strike disasters. One cost Penn State the series opener at Michigan four weeks ago and another cost the Lions again against the Spartans Friday.

The Spartans scored three times in about a 7-minute span early in the second period, and it was enough to allow them to coast to a 5-3 win despite a furious Penn State comeback attempt.

Autio sighting

Penn State’s goalie-in-waiting found himself in the game Friday after disaster struck Peyton Jones in the second period.

Oskar Autio was excellent over the course of the rest of the game, making 12 saves and allowing just one goal.

He’s got an .894 save percentage this year in three appearances.