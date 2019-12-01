Let’s get into some takeaways from the weekend.

The Nittany Lions easily dispatched Merrimack on Friday, 7-0, before falling 3-2 in overtime against No. 15 UMass Lowell on Friday thanks to a phenomenal effort from River Hawks goalie Tyler Wall.

Penn State doubled its opponent’s shot total in both the games it played in this weekend’s Turkey Leg Classic, but came away with just a split.

Phillips’ OT penalty proves costly

Saturday’s clash of two ranked teams featured a little bit of everything — controversy included.

Penn State defenseman Clayton Phillips took a holding penalty in overtime that he certainly didn’t like. He was shown giving a look of disapproval into broadcast cameras after he saw a replay inside the arena.

The River Hawks scored the game winner a few moments later on the ensuing power play with a big blast from the point by Chase Blackmun that found its way through traffic and by Peyton Jones in the Penn State net.

It spoiled a thrilling comeback effort for Penn State, after Nate Sucese scored a redirection with 23 seconds left to force overtime.

Great goaltending again dooms Lions against Lowell

Part of any recipe to beat Penn State has to include stout goaltending, and UMass Lowell certainly got that from senior netminder Tyler Wall.

Wall stopped 34 of the 36 shots the Nittany Lions fired at him, including a sparkling save on Max Sauve in overtime when Sauve looked to have him beat on the backhand.

It’s the second time a goaltender has stolen a game that Penn State largely dominated this season.

In November, Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon compiled a 48-save shutout at Pegula Ice Arena that thwarted the Nittany Lions.

For Penn State, finding a way to break through against hot goaltenders remains very much a work in progress.

Folkes collects natural hat trick on yet another big weekend for BFL line

Liam Folkes lit the lamp three times in the first 30 minutes of Penn State’s 7-0 win against Merrimack on Friday, becoming the ninth player in Nittany Lion history to score a hat trick.

Evan Barratt scored one of Penn State’s two goals Saturday night on his way to a five-point weekend. Folkes and Alex Limoges contributed four points each on the weekend.

Oskar Autio hits milestone

Penn State’s sophomore backup netminder got the starting nod on Friday against Merrimack for just the second time this season, and he certainly made it count.

Autio stopped all 16 shots the Warriors sent his way, en route to his first career victory and his first career shutout.

