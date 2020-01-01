The second half of the year is shaping up to be a compelling one for Guy Gadowsky and company, so here’s what I’m watching for as Penn State’s stretch run begins.

The Nittany Lions posted a 13-6 overall record in the first half, and sit sixth in the all-important Pairwise rankings — which are used to determine NCAA Tournament seedings. Penn State also occupies the driver’s seat in the Big Ten.

With a three-week layoff winding down, Penn State hockey’s second half is set to begin on Friday at home against Niagara.

A Big Ten title chase

Gadowsky has an oversized checklist of program goals hanging up on a wall inside his office in Pegula Ice Arena. Heading out of the break, Penn State is in position to add another checkmark.

The Nittany Lions are perched in first place in the Big Ten, five points clear of Michigan State and Ohio State, who sit tied for second — though it should be noted that Penn State has played two more conference games than the other six Big Ten teams. (The Big Ten awards three points for every regulation win.)

It’s a unique position. For all the accomplishments Penn State can claim in its first seven-plus years of Division I hockey, the Nittany Lions have never truly contended for a regular season Big Ten title. Their highest finish in the conference is third place, and they’ve only ever come within eight points of the conference’s top spot.

Penn State will likely need to hold its own on the road to defend its position at the top of the standings.

Trips to both Ohio State and Michigan State remain on the schedule, with both teams having earned series splits in Happy Valley earlier this season.

The Nittany Lions will have to wait to dive back into conference play, with a series against Niagara and a one-off game against Robert Morris on tap before Michigan visits Pegula Ice Arena on January 17 and 18.

Can Penn State’s suddenly solid defense stay that way?

At this point a season ago, Penn State ranked 56th in the country, allowing 3.72 goals per game. Only four teams had allowed more goals on average when they took the ice.

Exactly a year later, the Nittany Lions have shaved 1.3 goals off that average. They’re the third best defensive team in the Big Ten, and rank in the top third nationally, surrendering 2.42 goals per game.

Diagnosing the cause of a team’s defensive improvement is always tough because of the weight a solid goaltending effort can hold. Indeed, senior netminder Peyton Jones is on pace for the best season of his career. His .924 save percentage is 19 points better than his .905 effort during his sophomore season — his previous career best.

Jones has been excellent, but the first half of the season didn’t feel like an exercise in goaltending heroism. Penn State’s defense corps is as talented as it's ever been, and the Nittany Lions installed a new defensive system over the offseason that seems to be paying dividends.

Perhaps there’s some numerical evidence of that in opponents’ shot counts against the Nittany Lions. Last season, Penn State allowed 33.13 shots on goal per game — 50th in the country. This year, that average is down to 30.11, good for 34th in the nation.

If Penn State can continue to keep opponents off the scoreboard, all of its goals should remain in reach.

The big line’s last go-around

There can be little doubt that the trio of Alex Limoges, Evan Barratt and Liam Folkes is the most dangerous line Penn State has ever iced.

They were first cobbled together in the middle of the 2017-18 season, and they’ve been terrorizing opponents ever since.

Folkes is a senior, Limoges — a junior — will likely have NHL suitors as an undrafted free agent, and The Athletic reported over the summer that “the original plan” for Barratt — also a junior — after the Blackhawks drafted him was for him to play three seasons of college hockey before turning pro.

Put more simply: Folkes is gone after this year. Barratt and Limoges will have options.

So the last portion of this season presents one last chance for Penn State fans to see these three in action together. What they can do with that chance will be one of the storylines that defines Penn State’s season.

Sucese sets sights on record book

Nate Sucese has already claimed one weighty Penn State record, becoming the program’s all-time leading goal-scorer by surpassing Andrew Sturtz’s previous total of 54.

He’s up to 58 goals now, with plenty of time to pad that lead.

With 126 career points, he’s also bearing down on David Goodwin’s record of 128.

Sucese currently leads the Nittany Lions (and, for that matter, the Big Ten) in points — something he’s never done before in his career — with 24.

A little extra at stake

There’s a boost waiting for the Nittany Lions in the NCAA Tournament, provided they get there.

Penn State is set to host the midwest regional at the PPL Center in Allentown for the third season in a row. If the Nittany Lions are part of the field, they’ll play in front of their home fans.

It’s a bonus Penn State hasn’t been able to cash in as of yet. The Lions were bounced in the first round in 2018 by Denver and failed to make the field last year.

With the midwest regional set to move across the country to North Dakota in 2021, Penn State has just one chance left to grab an NCAA Tournament win in friendly territory.





