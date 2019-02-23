“I thought tonight there was two teams and one was very hungry to compete and one wanted an easy game,” Guy Gadowsky said.

The goal siphoned away any momentum generated by a Nittany Lion goal about five minutes prior, extending the Badgers’ lead to 4-1. The visitors then coasted to a 7-3 win and a series split, spoiling Penn State’s Senior Night in the process.

Folkes had unintentionally placed himself right in Peyton Jones’ line of sight, allowing a Wisconsin shot from the point to skip by the Penn State goaltender and into the net.

Liam Folkes turned to face the endboards and brought his stick up against his face in disgust.

The defeat was as costly as they come for Penn State. On the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, the Nittany Lions fell to No. 19 in the PairWise rankings, further hampering their already slim tournament hopes.

Penn State’s chances of hosting a first-round Big Ten Tournament series also took a tumble. Needing to finish fourth to do so, the Nittany Lions sit fifth in the conference standings, two points behind Michigan and Notre Dame, their opponent next week.

After the Nittany Lions thrashed the Badgers, 8-2, Friday night, Wisconsin slowed Penn State’s nation-leading offensive attack to a halt.

The Badgers contested nearly every zone entry. They blocked 19 shots. And they turned their solid defense into plenty of transition offense.

“You’ve got to catch them on a bad night, and you’ve got to be great defensively,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said. “You’ve got to be ready to jump on the attack and take advantage of that.”

Check, check, and check.

Wisconsin scored three goals in the game’s first 27 minutes. Despite a trio of power plays within that time span and Wisconsin’s extremely poor penalty kill, the Nittany Lions couldn’t keep up.

Penn State got a goal from an unlikely source — Adam Pilewicz, who played in place of Evan Barratt — to cut the Badger lead to 3-1 and briefly wake the Pegula Ice Arena crowd from its slumber.

But Wisconsin didn’t allow the Nittany Lions to sustain anything. The Badgers scored the next two goals to go up 5-1, and though Chase Berger potted one with about eight seconds left in the second period, Penn State still went into the third period in need of a furious comeback that wasn’t in the cards.

It left the Nittany Lions again wondering why they failed to finish out a complete weekend.

They’ve compiled eight splits in 11 Big Ten series. Gadowsky said he doesn’t know the formula to a complete weekend, but was surprised by his team’s poor effort and execution.

“We’ve seen it,” he said. “We’ve tried to address it. Obviously, we’re just very disappointed and don’t have the answer.

“I keep thinking we've learned the lesson but we obviously haven't.”

Though the Nittany Lions still have a chance to play at Pegula again this season, Berger and Penn State’s five other seniors will leave the arena with a sour taste on a night dedicated to celebrating their class.

But that wasn’t where the captain’s focus lied after the game.

“I’m not really worried about the Senior Night thing,” Berger said. “I just — it was a brutal loss. We weren’t good enough. We didn’t come out good enough. They just out-competed us I thought.

“I think we just tried to get way too cute. We’ve got to get back to our roots: Hitting the net, shooting a lot and getting traffic. I think that’s how we score our goals. Maybe it’s because we scored a lot last night, we thought we could be cute. But that’s not really our game.”

With one regular season series remaining on the road against a good Notre Dame team, the Nittany Lions have little time to figure out their inconsistencies if they hope to make something of their season.

“The good news is, the path is pretty clear,” Berger said. “It’s just a matter of getting together.

“We’ve got no choice. We’ve got to do that this week.”