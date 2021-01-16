It took Penn State six tries, but the Nittany Lions have finally managed to sweep a Big Ten opponent. The Nittany Lions came from behind late to win 3-2 in overtime on Friday, before coasting to a relatively straightforward 3-1 win on Saturday afternoon. Penn State now rides a three-game winning streak, and is 7-2 following an 0-5 start to the season. Let's get into some takeaways from the action, below.

Penn State captain Alex Limoges skates with the puck against Michigan State. (Penn State Athletics)

Leaving it late

Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder looked like he was poised to steal Friday's series opener for the visitors. Penn State controlled the game from start to finish, but DeRidder had an answer for almost everything the Nittany Lions threw at him. That is, until the game's final moments, when Connor MacEachern scored to tie the game at two for the Nittany Lions. Not long into overtime, Alex Limoges scored for Penn State to seal the win. It was a crucial turnaround for a young Penn State season trying to grab some momentum and perhaps salvage something from this season, and the Nittany Lions continued to ride that momentum with their win on Saturday afternoon.

Limoges-Doherty partnership continues to flourish

In a season where Penn State hasn't quite produced the same amount of offense that fans are accustomed to seeing, Guy Gadowsky has relied heavily on his top unit for production. Limoges and Tim Doherty — joined most recently on that line by freshman Christian Sarlo — haven't shied away from that responsibility. Limoges and Doherty played a part in all three of the Nittany Lions' goals on Friday night, and, despite taking a back season production-wise on Saturday, are both in the top-40 in the country in scoring, with Limoges at 14 points and Doherty at 12.

Defensive improvement

After a really poor defensive showing last weekend against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions showed clear improvement in that department against the Spartans. They held Michigan State to two goals Friday, with both of those tallies coming thanks to truly bizarre bounces around the net of Penn State goalie Oskar Autio. Saturday's showing was even better. The Spartans managed little in the way of zone time, and scored just once. Overall, Penn State outshot the Spartans 74-50 for the weekend, exerting its will on both games of the series.

Big Ten Hockey Standings Team Games Played Points Minnesota 11 27 Wisconsin 10 19 Notre Dame 9 15 Penn State 12 14 Michigan 11 14 Ohio State 11 13 Michigan State 12 12

