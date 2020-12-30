BlueWhiteIllustrated - Hockey: Penn State strives for cohesiveness before January restart

"Now, we can practice as a team," Gadowsky said. "We've figured out ways to be more effective and finding a way where we can meet — albeit very short periods of time — as a team and then implementing some more innovative things to make sure that everybody is on the same page in terms of team objectives and concepts."

The Nittany Lions have to find a way to prepare well enough and play cohesively when they take the ice against the Spartans.

The task — and by extension, the challenge — for Gadowsky and his staff remains the same as Penn State begins the second portion of its schedule.

The Nittany Lions, with a 3-5 record fastened to their name and a three-week break behind them, will start anew this Sunday against Michigan State in East Lansing.

The results weren't good for Guy Gadowsky and Penn State in what amounted to an eight-game sample before Big Ten hockey paused for the holidays.





Gadowsky had previously been critical of his own ability to adapt to coaching amid a pandemic, and believes that could have been one of the reason's for his team's 0-5 start.

The Nittany Lions have gone 3-0 since, with all three wins over ranked teams, and Gadowsky feels he and his staff are over the initial learning curve of the limitations imposed on them by the pandemic.

Now, Penn State's focus can be more fine. The Nittany Lions — who dressed eight newcomers in their last game against Arizona State — have plenty of room to grow when it comes to the familiarity of their system.

Because, in Penn State's high-tempo style, lack of familiarity has consequences.

In the case of the Nittany Lions, those consequences usually present themselves as odd-man rushes heading toward their goal.

This season, only one team that has played more than six games has allowed more goals per game than Penn State, which has surrounded 4.25 goals on average through eight games this year.

Neither Oskar Autio nor Liam Souliere has a save percentage above .870. And while Gadowsky admitted that he'd like to see both goaltenders improve on their performances in their first handful of games, those numbers are also a testament to the quality of chances his team is regularly giving up — via turnovers or bad decisions that can be results of the novelty of Penn State's system to some players.

"When you see a puck being turned over, it's not necessarily just the guy with the puck, it's playing together to give him options, and being on the same page of how that happens," Gadowsky said. "We have been not caring for the puck, meaning turning the puck over in bad areas.

"It's not just a 'you do this and you do that,' it's this is our team concept and this is how we play, and it's something that really builds over — you can't just all do it in a year...Guys get better at that team concept throughout the years."

Penn State's most productive newcomer in terms of offense this season has been Tim Doherty, a graduate transfer from Maine. He's got three goals and three assists to show for his first eight games with the Nittany Lions.

For him, the key to cohesiveness and familiarity is the buy-in.

"I think the biggest thing is just the buy-in to it," he said. "Trusting that the system's going to work. Knowing your role in the system and why it's effective and where it's effective. Mostly just that buy-in and learning from your early mistakes and being able to build off that."