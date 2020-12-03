There's something about playing Michigan that just seems to solve everything for an 0-5 Penn State team. Much like their cohorts on the gridiron, the Nittany Lions on the ice got their first win of the season against the Wolverines. After losing the series opener on Wednesday 3-1, Penn State followed up with a 9-5 win on Thursday. Let's get into some takeaways from the series.

Photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics.

Terrific Talvitie

Finally healthy after suffering a knee injury playing in the gold medal game at the World Juniors two years ago, Aarne Talvitie broke out in a big way in this series. He assisted Penn State's only goal in the game on Wednesday, making a fantastic drive to the net before dishing to Evan Bell for an easy finish. But that was just the beginning. Talvitie scored twice on Thursday, including a remarkable shot all the way from the end wall that went in off the crossbar, much to the surprise of Michigan goalie Strauss Mann. That gives Talvitie five points on the season after he had just one in his first four games. "When it comes to me personally, I'm feeling pretty close to 100 percent, and I'm feeling really good on the ice," Talvitie said.

Working That 9-to-5

Even for a program that tends to light up the scoreboard, Thursday's scoring output was staggering. Penn State scored five times in the second period and used that advantage to coast through the third and earn the win. For Penn State, it was the most goals in a single game since the Nittany Lions obliterated No. 6 Notre Dame 9-1 in December of 2019. Joining Talvitie on the scoresheet was Bobby Hampton (2), Tim Doherty, Alex Limoges, Chase McLane, Jimmy Dowd and Jared Westcott. For Dowd, McLane, and Westcott — all freshmen — this was their first college hockey goal.

Goaltending Problems Persist

Taking some of the shine off what can only be considered a great performance by Penn State over the series was its play in net. Oskar Autio started both games this series, with Gadowsky deviating from form after splitting the first to games between Autio and true freshman Liam Souliere. Autio was solid on Wednesday, allowing two goals on 30 shots, but struggled on Thursday despite Penn State's win. He conceded five goals on 28 shots, and Gadowsky admitted there was a point where he considered pulling him in favor of Souliere. There is no starting goaltender set in stone as of now, Gadowsky said postgame, adding that he's "excited" about his options.

