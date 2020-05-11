Following its first regular season Big Ten title, Penn State can now pair that honor with some individual hardware.

Defenseman Cole Hults was named the Big Ten player of the year on Monday, honoring a season in which he scored 8 goals and added 22 assists in 34 games.

As you might expect, Hults also took home the conference's defensive player of the year award.

Turning in the most prolific offensive season among Big Ten defensemen, Hults was also stout in the defensive zone for the Nittany Lions.

As Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky loved to say — Hults was so solid and consistent from the day he stepped onto campus that he often went unnoticed.

He signed an entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings as a reward for his excellence, and will not return for his senior year with the Nittany Lions.

Senior forward and all-time leading scorer Nate Sucese also cracked the conference's first team, while forward Evan Barratt was named to the second team, and forward Alex Limoges and goaltender Peyton Jones earned honorable mentions.



