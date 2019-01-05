Hockey: Penn State's Aarne Talvitie leaves injured as Finns earn WJC gold
With players on both sides, there was really only one way Penn State could have a negative result coming into the World Junior Championship final — an injury.
And that scenario played out as Aarne Talvitie went down with an apparent ankle injury, leaving the bench for the locker room on two separate occasions before returning, only to leave for good.
For his efforts, though, he'll get a gold medal around his net.
Talvitie and Finland handled Evan Barratt and the United States to win the World Junior Championship, 3-2, Saturday,
Each player had his moments in the tournament, but ultimately Talvitie had the post productive showing.
He compiled three goals and three assists, including an assist on Finland's overtime game-winner against Canada in the quarterfinals.
Barratt didn't get the same opportunities to produce offensively, but he made the most of his chances.
The best game of his tournament was the first, as he scored a game winning goal for the United States against Slovakia.
The goal was Barratt's only point of the tournament.