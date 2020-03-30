Penn State has reportedly made another big splash on the transfer market.

Maine forward Tim Doherty is heading to Hockey Valley next season, and will be immediately eligible, according to a report by longtime hockey journalist Mark Divver.

Doherty averaged over a point per game for the Black Bears last season as a junior, finishing with 14 goals and 23 assists in 34 contests.

In three seasons with the Black Bears, the 6-foot, 180-pound forward has racked up 77 points.

After Penn State lost 10 seniors to graduation, Doherty will also provide some important experience. He served as an assistant captain for the Black Bears last season.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook