“This is embarrassing for me, personally,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said, feeling he didn’t have his team ready to match Michigan’s intensity. “We weren’t able to turn it around.”

Finally, if the empty seats and the exuberance on the opposing bench weren’t enough, there was the final score, which read 6-0 in favor of the Wolverines by the time the drubbing was over — Penn State’s worst loss since March of 2016, which also came against the Wolverines.

Then there was Nikita Pavlychev, throwing a punch to the face of Michigan’s Griffin Luce as his frustration boiled over, knowing immediately as he skated off the ice and into the locker room that he’d let his emotions short-circuit his decision making.

First there was the crowd piling out of Pegula Ice Arena in droves 10 minutes early, any hope of a win more than extinguished. Michigan’s Johnny Beecher made sure to highlight that as he held his gloved hand up to his ear in celebration after scoring Michigan’s final tally of the game.

As an off-night turned into a rout, the reasons for Penn State to leave the rink embarrassed piled up.

It was apparent to Gadowsky at the game’s onset that Michigan wanted it more than Penn State. That’s not ideal, but it’s often something that good teams can shake off. Gadowsky’s watched the Nittany Lions do so more than once during his time behind the bench.

But, even as Penn State hung around despite being thoroughly outplayed, it never got the one shift it needed to plant its feet, to swing the momentum.

Instead, the Nittany Lions coasted along, content to watch goaltender Peyton Jones keep them in the game despite turnover after turnover in the first period. Only Jake Slaker was able to best Jones in the opening frame, wristing one over his shoulder on the rush.

“I thought the first 10 minutes, we should have had three or four,” Michigan coach Mel Pearson said.

The Wolverines blitzed Penn State with elite speed up front, forcing mistakes all over the ice that the visitors converted into quality chances. The Nittany Lions’ structure and discipline on defense — which has made such an improvement this year in comparison to seasons past — totally wilted.

Speed, Pearson thought, was what turned Penn State’s end of the ice into such a disorganized mess. But Gadowsky saw a lack of effort.

“I think it was more their work ethic than their speed, we’re pretty fast too,” Gadowsky said. “Speed that doesn’t work hard is going to get beat.”

And, in this case, beat soundly. But it took two periods of Michigan knocking at the gate before it finally burst open.

Nick Pastujov’s second period goal extended the Wolverine lead to 2-0. Despite it all, the deficit was manageable for the Nittany Lions as they took the ice for the third period, needing only a spark.

Instead, the walls caved in.

“It was only a matter of time,” senior defenseman Kris Myllari said.

Jones could only keep Penn State afloat for so long.

Beecher scored on a rocket of a one-timer six minutes into the third, and Slaker added his second less than a minute later, and the scoreboard finally began to match the way the game flowed all night.

Michael Pastujov matched his brother’s goal 8:02 into the period, and Beecher scored again the put six on the board.

Then, somehow, it got even uglier.

Pavlychev’s gloved hand connected with the head of Luce, ending Pavlychev’s night as he was assessed a game misconduct for contact to the head. It seems likely the Big Ten will review the play for a possible suspension.

“It’s a frustration play,” Gadowsky said. “The truth is it’s not a smart play by any means. I’m sure he wants it back. None of us are happy with the play, but at the same time, I think we were a little starved for pushback. We were getting outcompeted and he certainly didn’t do it in a smart way, but he showed a little pushback.”

By then, it could do little to sway the result. Michigan goaltender Strauss Mann came away with a shutout in a game that saw the Wolverines outshoot Penn State 47-31.

“We got beat in every way,” Gadowsky said.



