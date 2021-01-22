Hockey: Penn State earns split with No. 12 Wisconsin
A young Penn State team hadn't been able to handle the Big Ten's top two teams — Wisconsin and Minnesota — in its first time through the schedule, losing all four games by a combined score of 20-9.
The Nittany Lions finally cleared that hurdle, earning a split with No. 12 Wisconsin at Pegula Ice Arena. Wisconsin took Thursday's opener 4-1, before the Nittany Lions bounced back to win Friday by a 5-4 scoreline.
Let's get into some of the key takeaways from the series, below:
Talvitie and McMenamin shine in series finale
Aarne Talvitie and Connor McMenamin delivered exactly what Penn State needed to rebound from a subpar showing on Thursday.
Talvitie opened the scoring about three minutes into the game with a redirect in the slot off a beautiful feed from McMenamin on the right wing.
Talvitie scored again later in the period — this time ripping a shot off the bar and in on the power play to give Penn State what was at the time a 3-0 lead. McMenamin also collected an assist on that goal and, well, every other goal his teammates scored Friday.
McMenamin played a part in setting up goals by Clayton Phillips and Kevin Wall to earn himself a four-assist night, tying a Penn State record. He then scored an empty-net goal to seal the game and grab his fifth point — which also ties a Penn State record.
Rowe gives, Rowe takes
Wisconsin net minder Cameron Rowe was arguably the best player on the ice for either team on Thursday.
The freshman faced 46 shots from the Nittany Lions and stopped all but one of them on his way to a win. He was rewarded with another start on Friday, but he didn't make it out of the first period before being replaced by senior Robbie Beydoun.
After his banner day on Thursday, he ended Friday having allowed three goals on 16 shots.
Beydoun was solid in his absence, but the damage was already done for the Badgers.
Penalty Problems
Penn State had been in control of Thursday's series opener through the first half of the first period, generating chances and defending well.
An inability to stay out of the penalty box, however, turned all the momentum around.
Penn State, owner of the worst penalty kill in the Big Ten, took three penalties over the span of the next four minutes, and Wisconsin scored to take a lead it never relinquished.
The Badgers added another power-play goal in the third period to put the game away.
By the time the horn sounded, Penn State had taken seven penalties, giving the Badgers plenty of chances but also limiting its own ability to create offense because it spent so much of the game a man down.
Big Ten Standings
|School
|Points
|Games Played
|
Minnesota
|
27
|
12
|
Michigan
|
23
|
14
|
Wisconsin
|
22
|
12
|
Notre Dame
|
12
|
18
|
Penn State
|
14
|
17
|
Ohio State
|
13
|
12
|
Michigan State
|
12
|
12
Up Next
Penn State will continue its homestand with a two-game series against Notre Dame starting on Thursday. Puck drop times and television details have not yet been announced.
