BlueWhiteIllustrated - Hockey: Penn State earns road split with Ohio State

Each of Penn State's last three series in conference play have ended with the two teams sharing the wealth, after the Nittany Lions again split two games at Ohio State this weekend. The Buckeyes (4-7-1) took Friday's opener 6-3, before the Nittany Lions (5-7) responded with a 5-2 win on Saturday. Let's get into some takeaways from the series, below:

Photo courtesy of Penn Stat Athletics.

Signs of growth from the freshmen

Penn State's success this season was always going to depend on the way its youngsters adapted to college hockey. With more than half the season still to play, a few of those Nittany Lions made big strides in the right direction this weekend. The first name on that list has to be Christian Sarlo. Playing alongside two of Penn State's top players in Alex Limoges and Tim Doherty, Sarlo created two goals nearly by himself on Saturday. In the first period, he set up Limoges by winning the puck on the forecheck and dishing it off. Then, in the second frame, he pulled out a beautiful no-look backhand dish to Doherty, giving him an open net to shoot at. Also notable was the play of Jimmy Dowd Jr. The freshman defenseman factored into all three of Penn State's goals in Friday's loss, scoring the first on the power play before picking up assists on the next two.

Defensive dichotomy

Penn State could not have played much worse inside its own zone in Friday's series opener. The Nittany Lions conceded six goals, and just about all of them besides the empty netter to seal the game could be directly attributed to mistakes made trying to break the puck out, or a blown assignment in front of the net. Goaltender Oskar Autio wasn't great either, as he allowed five goals on only 20 Buckeye shots in the series opener. But the improvement Penn State made thereafter was striking. The Nittany Lions tightened things up considerably on Saturday. The lone Ohio State goal at even strength came from a strange deflection, and Penn State didn't do anything to invite pressure as they did Friday. For his part, Autio was considerably better. Starting both games of the series for the first time this season, he saved 28 of the 30 shots sent his way in Saturday's win.

Penalties aplenty

If there has been a redeeming factor for Penn State amid its slow start to the season, its special teams had to be under consideration. So perhaps a series that featured 19 combined infractions suited the Nittany Lions on paper, but it didn't quite turn out that way. The Buckeyes scored twice on seven power-play opportunities, while Penn State managed just a single goal on nine chances — including a failure to score on a five-minute major power play on Saturday.



