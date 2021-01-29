Penn State and Notre Dame traded overtime gut punches at Pegula Ice Arena on Thursday and Friday, with the Nittany Lions pulling out a 2-1 OT win in the first game of the series before the Fighting Irish salvaged the finale 3-2 in the extra period. The series keeps Penn State at .500 on the season, and will ensure that it occupies fifth place in the Big Ten for another week. Let's get into some takeaways from the series, below.

Autio cranks up the volume

The difference maker for the Nittany Lions in their overtime win on Thursday night was their goaltender. Oskar Autio made several high-difficulty saves as he stopped 31 of the 32 shots the Fighting Irish sent his way. He was solid again on Saturday, allowing two goals on 25 shots in regulation before he was beaten on a breakaway in overtime. After a poor start to the season that saw him split time with freshman Liam Souliere, Autio has proven to be reliable in goal, owning a .921 save percentage over the course of his last six games. The Nittany Lions are 8-6 when Autio plays and 1-3 when he doesn't.

Overtime overkill?

Penn State is now 4-1 in 3-on-3 overtime games this season, after Alex Limoges scored his 50th career goal to win Thursday's game for the Nittany Lions and Spencer Stastney bested Autio to even the honors on Friday. That's Limoges' second game-deciding goal OT of the season, having also scored in the extra frame to beat Michigan State. It brings up an interesting conflict for those who decide the NCAA Tournament field this season as the Nittany Lions creep closer to tournament contention after starting 0-5. Normally, the Pairwise Rankings would devalue overtime wins, treating them essentially as ties. But the Pairwise rankings aren't in use this season because college hockey teams aren't playing enough non conference games for the mathematical equation to have any practical use. The NCAA hasn't even explicitly stated how it will decide the NCAA field this year, leaving coaches uncertain as to what they need to achieve. Overtime has also been treated differently by different college hockey conferences, historically. The Big Ten gives each team a point after the third period and offers a second point to the team that scores in overtime. Official statistics count overtime victories in the win column. But will the committee? We don't know for sure.



Talvitie won't miss extended time

The Nittany Lions got a significant injury scare to one of their most important players, when Aarne Talvitie went down on the ice early in Thursday's game. He had to leave the game and didn't return, and he didn't play in Friday's game either. Despite that, Guy Gadowsky said that he doesn't anticipate an extended absence for the Finn, and his status is day-to-day. That's good news for Penn State, which relies on Talvitie heavily to produce offense as well as defend. He has 13 points in 17 games this season.



