“I don’t think there is a forward in the Big Ten that wants to see Pav jump over the boards when they’re on the ice,” Gadowsky said. “Like, he is really, really tough to play against."

Missing each of the last three games, Pavlychev should help the Nittany Lions counter the Pioneers’ electric duo of Troy Terry and Henrik Borgstrom.

Nikita Pavlychev, among the Nittany Lions’ best defensive forwards, is expected to return for Penn State’s first-round matchup with with Denver, Guy Gadowsky said Tuesday.

As Penn State prepares for one of college hockey’s most explosive offenses, it received some much-needed good news.





As the lower seed, the Nittany Lions don’t have the first change and won’t get to match Pavlychev’s line up with Terry and Borgstrom on every shift, but Gadowsky said he plans to use play stoppages to substitute for matchups when possible.

Before Pavlychev’s injury, Gadowsky used him against Minnesota phenom Casey Mittelstadt, who didn’t score in two games against Penn State’s anchor.

With Pavlychev out with an upper-body injury for two more games against the Gophers the very next weekend, Mittelstadt went off with three goals and two assists.

“He’s been great,” alternate captain Chase Berger said of Pavlychev. “His line’s been really hard to play against all year. Guys don’t like to be out there with him. It’s great to have him back and he’s good in the face-off dot. We could really use that.”

Terry notched a hat trick against Penn State in last year’s NCAA Tournament and played with Team USA at the Olympics in Pyeongchang last month. Borgstrom is a first round draft pick of the Florida Panthers.

Together, the duo combined for 94 points this season, good for about 27 percent of Denver’s total as a team.

Even though Pavlychev and his linemates James Robinson and Sam Sternschein won’t always be on the ice against Terry and Borgstrom, his presence can only help.

“He’s a huge asset to us, both defensively and offensively,” Andrew Sturtz said. “Whether he’s shutting a guy down or if he’s matched up with someone else and he can play his offensive game, I think he’s a really dangerous player on both ends of the rink.”

When he’s not on the ice against Denver’s top line, Pavlychev could help the Nittany Lions with some offense of his own.

Penn State frequently uses the 6-foot-7 Russian is mountain-sized screen in front of opposing goaltenders, but Pavlychev has shown an affinity for putting the puck in the net himself this year.

After scoring six times last season as a freshman, Pavlychev followed up by finding the back of the net nine times this year despite frequently being relied upon to do heavy lifting defensively.

Now, Pavlychev’s return to action gives Gadowsky a legitimate two-way forward to use at the season’s most crucial juncture.

“He’s really tough to play against and I think he takes most pride in his defensive game,” Gadowsky said,” “but at the same time, he has nine goals. He’s scored big goals for us. He’s scored pretty goals. His development is really, really good.”